Kylie Jenner: why the star wore a wedding dress at the Met Gala?

On May 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner attended the MET GALA! On the red carpet, the star even displayed herself with a very intriguing wedding dress.

Kylie Jenner made the buzz at the Met Gala 2022! With her illustrious family, Stormi’s mother wanted give a lesson in style. And to do it, she bet on a wedding dress that is worth seeing. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kylie Jenner is on all fronts

Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed influencers on social networks. For several months, his admirers follow all the daily life of his clan in the show “The Kardashians”.

Facing the camera, the daughter of Caitlyn Jenner and her relatives enjoy revealing all aspects of their private life… Without filter! A bit like in their ex-show “The Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

But lately, Kylie Jenner has also decided to slow down! Last February, the young woman gave birth to a baby boy.

Unfortunately for her, her arrival turned her upside down on all levels. On the Web, the businesswoman has also delivered in all sincerity on his baby-blues.

” It’s very difficult. This experience for me, personally, was a little more difficult than with my daughter”confessed the main interested party who wishes to raise awareness in her community on this subject. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, not just physically, but also mentally after the birth.”

But also : “It hasn’t been easy for me either. It was hard, and I just wanted to say it”. On May 2, 2022, Kylie Jenner had the merit of making the buzz.

And for good reason, the star participated at the 2022 Met Gala. For one evening, the influencer seems to have had fun like crazy. Admire!

Her wedding dress caused a stir at the Met Gala

So in front of the journalists, Kylie Jenner proudly sported a puffy and ultra-trendy wedding dress. Besides her veil, North’s aunt has also bet on une pretty cap… backwards please!

In editorial, we also have fell in love with her corseted bodice. At the event, Kylie Jenner was accompanied by Kendall, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney… Not to mention the essential Kris Jenner!

On the Web, Internet users were quite divided as to his style of dress. “I expected better”, “Kanye West let go of their whole family… And it shows”, can we read on Twitter. But also : “Everyone is tackling Kylie but I love her look. It changes ! “, Kylie Jenner always on top, I love her set. »

For her part, the happy mother of two also explained that she had wanted to pay tribute to Virgil Ablohdisappeared in November 2021. The founder of Off White had also imagined her dress.

“Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it was postponed to 2020,” explained Kylie Jenner in one of her Instagram posts. “To celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy (…). I am honored to wear this dress and to honor my talented and sublime friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and we love you forever (…)”.

In the comments thread of his post, many followers asked him if she was soon to marry Travis Scott. But she did not respond to questions. To be continued…