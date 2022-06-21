Kylie Jenner: why Travis Scott is not in The Kardashians?

A few years ago, Kylie Jenner fans met her family through the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. If Travis Scott’s darling was quiet at firstshe is no longer present in the new show The Kardashians.

An absence from The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner and her family haven’t been shy about showing off their lives for years thanks to Keeping Up With The Kardashian. During the first seasons, the youngest of the family was still only a child.

Fans have seen Kylie Jenner grow through this reality show. But several years ago, the family made a very big decision: . A real shock for the fans but also for Kim Kardashian.

The young woman who was the “heroine” of the show had a hard time accepting the end of the show. Hulu therefore jumped at this opportunity. The platform proposed to the family of And to call it: The Kardashians.

On the other hand, some fans have noticed that the darling of Travis Scott is very discreet in the show. Just like his darling. It is moreover for a reason that the latter has refused to appear on the show.

The absence of the darling of Kylie Jenner is surely linked to the . As a reminder, the event resulted in the death of 10 people after a terrible crowd movement.

Several injured participants sued Travis Scott. The principal concerned had apologized. And had decided to do very discreet after the terrible tragedy.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott very welded

The media, meanwhile, accused Travis Scott of engaging in dangerous and irresponsible behavior. For her part, Kylie Jenner also showed discretion. On the other hand, she made appearances on The Kardashians.

During the episodes, Kylie Jenner has talked several times about her pregnancy. As a reminder, during the filming, she was pregnant with her second child. A little boy whose first name is unknown.

For their part, fans of the show accused the reality TV candidate of not having spoken about the drama. Some still seem convinced that Travis Scott is absent from the show because of the Astroworld festival.

If Travis Scott had to face a wave of hatred after the drama, Kylie Jenner has always supported him. More linked than ever, the latter did not intend to drop her darling. On the contrary.

The two are planning to get married. A source told US Weekly: “She loves her independence but can’t imagine long term with anyone other than Travis” .

On the other hand, Kylie Jenner wants to prioritize his children. Before adding: “Marriage is something they have discussed extensively over the years. And something they both absolutely want” .

It remains to be seen whether the two will take the plunge one day. It will still be necessary to be patient before knowing a little more. To be continued !