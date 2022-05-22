Kylie Jenner will reveal her baby’s name during the wedding?

Do we finally know what name Kylie Jenner gave to her newborn? The little boy might have been baptized with a strange name!

During her sister Kourtney’s wedding in Italy, did Kylie Jenner reveal her baby’s name? If this is the true identity of his son, it is in any case very original! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Do we finally know the name of Kylie Jenner’s newborn baby?

It’s been three months since Kylie Jenner gave birth. And the beauty has still not revealed the real name of her child! For a moment, everyone believed that this one had been baptized Wolf !

But it is nothing. This first name was in fact a kind of joke and never pleased the young mother. Since then, Kylie Jenner and her companion Travis Scott seem to have opted for something else. But we still don’t know what…

Indeed, the name of the baby remains a real mystery. But it looks like Kylie Jenner lifted a corner of the veil this weekend while she’s in Italy for his sister’s wedding.

Indeed, the Kardashian/Jenner clan was Portofino to celebrate the union of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. And it is by posting a few pictures related to this event that Kylie Jenner has, it seems, let slip some clues about her newborn.

In comments to a photo where we see her holding her daughter Stormi by the hand, the beauty in a flowery dress wrote: ” Just me, Stomi and Coconut traveling the world together. »

But who is this mysterious Coconut? Could it be the first name of her little boy? It was enough for the Web to get carried away! Indeed, the fans of the influencer then imagined that the baby had been baptized… coconut !

A very strange name!

Especially since a few moments later, Khloe Kardashian responded to her sister’s message by referring to Coconut in turn. “I love you all three”she wrote, adding a separate comment: “Coconut is too cute. »

“The name of the new baby is coconut for sure”, hypothesized one person on social media. But we are not going to lie to each other any longer, it is most certainly unlikely that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics could have given that name to her baby!

So the guessing game continues… But until when? Because one day or another, we imagine that Kylie Jenner will eventually reveal the first name of her youngest.

But it seems that the beautiful brunette appreciates this little game between her and her fans. The young mother will therefore make us wait a little longer for us reveal baby’s name which fills her with happiness.

So much so that Kim Kardashian’s half-sister wanted extend mother’s day as much as possible this year. On this occasion, she shared with her fans on Instagram, a summary video of her pregnancy.

“Every day should be Mother’s Day. Thank you God for giving me these two wonders” noted the young woman in the comments.