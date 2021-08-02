Kylie Jenner, Wings in kindergarten with a backpack signed Hermès

Flocks with the Hermès backpack



Needless to say, luxury is at home in the big family Jenner-Kardashian and when your mother is Kylie Jenner, entrepreneur of a cosmetic line with assets of about 900 million dollars, can not be disfigured. if Stormi Webster-Jenner the rules of the game he learned immediately or inherited them from his mother remains a mystery, but what is certain is that for his first day of kindergarten he chooses a minimal look enriched only by a backpack Hermès from over 10 thousand euros.

To portray her in the usual ritual photo is her mother Kylie, who shared a video on Instagram, which immediately went viral. But as if that were not enough, the little Stormi not only sports a Hermès taurillon clemence kelly ado in pink version with gold closures but also a pair of Air Jordan 3 Retro “Laser orange” and two small diamond earrings.

Loading... Advertisements

But on the other hand the genes do not lie and certainly the eldest daughter of the Jenner house is no stranger to the extra-luxury: on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram profile we often see her wearing designer clothes and colorful luxury bags such as the Louis Vuitton Weekender given to her by her aunt Khloè Kardashian. For the next style move of the little one you will have to wait for mature times, but for the sixteen years you can begin to evaluate what will be the favorite fast-car brand, since at only two years old she travels on the seat of a Lamborghini branded Louis Vuitton. (reproduction reserved)