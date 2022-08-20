kylie jenner without makeup acne video

Kylie Jenner He reminded us that we must love each other regardless of those little details that they call ‘defects’. The businesswoman was shown without makeup and boasted a bar on her face.

Through your account TikTokthe socialite shared a video that we can rarely see, since although It is not the first time that it appears naturally, most of the time it is fixed.

In the recording, Kylie is in her bathroom, stands in front of the mirror and points out that she is getting ready for a shoot. She starts to describe part of her daily beauty routine when she suddenly sees that she has a blemish on her cheek.

“Okay, I have this little pimple here. So I’m going to use one of my pimple patches before I go.” […] and it melts into my skin,” says the Kardashian member.

@kyliejenner shoot dayz @kylieskin original sound – Kylie Jenner

Most people, when seeing the appearance of a pimple, we immediately look for a way to cover it so that no one notices it, even though it’s very normal And not even being famous gets rid of this, even in social networks, we choose the best filter so that any imperfection disappears.

Nevertheless, It is part of a different reality than the one we havewhere we use likes looking for the approval of otherswhich should not happen, but society itself has dictated it.

So without fear of success, join Scarlett Johansson, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and now Kylie Jenner, who have allowed themselves to be seen naturally, without makeup, filters, simply showing their beauty and clearly, their safety.