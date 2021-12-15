Kylie Jenner would have celebrated the baby shower, expecting the birth of her second child

Not long before Kylie Jenner will become a mother for the second time!

The 24-year-old star would have celebrated the baby shower, in view of the birth of the baby she is expecting with Travis Scott. She and the rapper are already parents of Flocks, who is 3 years old.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, would be the sister Khloé Kardashian organizing the party at her home in Hidden Hills, California, which is next door to her mother’s Kris Jenner.

An intimate baby shower, which would be attended by the people closest to Kylie Jenner, starting with the sisters and their respective children, and a few friends.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner – getty images

After the rumors that have been running since the end of August, Kylie Jenner has officially revealed that she is pregnant by sharing on social networks a tender video in early September.

The 24-year-old star and Travis Scott, 30, had become a couple in 2017 and on 1 February 2018 they had welcomed their daughter Stormi. Yes they were left in the autumn of 2019, remaining on good terms.

Last June, they walked a red carpet together hinting at being a couple again.

