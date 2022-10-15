Kylie Jenner would have removed the implants from her cheeks according to her fans!

On social networks, several internet users wondered if Kylie Jenner had removed the implants from her cheeks!

Very active on social networks, Kylie Jenner does not hesitate to share her daily life with her fans. And the least we can say is that she recently surprised them. They wonder if she has removed her cheek implants.

Kylie Jenner reveals her routine

It’s been some time since Kylie Jenner decided to install TikTok. She does not hesitate to share several videos to the delight of her fans. Not long ago, she

In a TikTok video, Kylie Jenner shared that she had a few hours to devote to her fans to show her morning routine. She then prepared his face. And unveiled her contouring.

Fans of the young woman were then able to learn a little more about her daily makeup. In a short time, the beauty has also obtained a million likes from his fans.

If his video made the buzz, several Internet users spoke on Reddit. Some did not hesitate to have discussions about his face. A Kylie Jenner fan thinks she has a .

He stated : “Her cheeks seem smaller and her nasolabial folds don’t seem as deep. Did she have the cheek implants removed. Or is it just the lighting? » .

Another then asked about Kylie Jenner: ” I was going to say the same thing. Her face looks much less full” . A fan also retorted: ” Yes ! I wanted to ask: ‘She really looks like this right now ?’ » .

Internet users are asking questions

Another Kylie Jenner fan then thought she had a filter. She revealed: “I just noticed that there is a kind of slimming filter on her face, he jumps a little » .

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has been criticized. Many believe that she changed the shape of her face again overnight. Some think then that she tried to copy her sisters.

A fan revealed: “I think where she got it wrong is that she tried to create the same bone structure which Kim and Kendall naturally had. But with fillers and implants. What makes her so weird” .

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner and her family have often resorted to cosmetic surgery. The sisters and Kris Jenner did not hesitate to spend thousands of dollars to redo several body parts.

Khloé Kardashian has also been the subject of criticism. Some thought she kept retouching her face. The main interested party then wanted to respond to the criticisms.

She had then indicated that she was using an application that modified her face. It is for this reason that she never really looked the same. The sisters must very often justify themselves on social networks.

It remains to be seen whether Kylie Jenner will decide to speak on the subject. We will have to be patient before we know more. Case to follow!