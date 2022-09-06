Kylie Jenner would have revealed the name of her son in their reality TV?

Did Kylie Jenner reveal her son’s name on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? That’s what the fans think.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK), Kim Kardashian is expecting her fourth child, Psalm. So her sisters made a list of names they liked. Kylie Jenner would she have revealed the name of her son to her ? MCE TV explains everything from A to Z!

Kylie Jenner is a mother of two children

Kylie Jenner’s life changed forever on February 1, 2018. And for good reason, she hosted her first child with Travis Scott. It’s about a girl they called Stormi.

Almost exactly four years later, the couple welcomed their second child. He is a little boy and he was born on February 2, 2022.

A few days after the birth, the star announced the name of their newborn. It was Wolf that the parents had chosen as the name for their son..

But, by chance, a month later, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott reversed their decision. In effect, their baby boy has changed his name.

“Our son’s first name is no longer Wolf. We really felt like it didn’t fit him. I wanted to say it because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” explained the young mother in a story on Instagram.

Since, the star did not reveal the new name she gave to her son. And this is something that intrigues his fans a lot.

That said, there are rumors that Kylie Jenner revealed her child’s name in a 2019 episode of KUWTK. At least she did. a list of names she finds attractive. MCE TV tells you more!

@gaymanwithaspraytan Reply to @iammariannen #greenscreen #kyliejenner #thekardashians #kardashians #wolfwebster #jenner #kuwtk ♬ original sound – Gay Man with a Spray Tan

The name of his son revealed in KUTWTK?

The episode in question of KUTWTK dates back to 2019. At that time, Kylie Jenner had just had her daughter, Stormi and Kim Kardashian is about to welcome her fourth child.

For the arrival of this baby, Kim Kardashian had therefore gathered her sisters in order to find him a name. She therefore asked each of them towrite names they thought were pretty on a board.

Thus blogger Colt Paulsen noted an interesting detail of this scene on TikTok. And it concerns the names written by Kylie Jenner.

On the board, we can clearly see Wolf’s name on it. “Wolf’s name is on that list. Who wrote John? Sounds like Kylie Jenner’s handwriting to me”he remarked.

For many fans, such a simple name seems insane for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. “John! It’s a perfectly normal name but it’s kind of funny coming from them”confessed a user.

Other fans have also pointed out to the blogger that Knight appears to be written by the same person. The mystery remains intact.

However, one thing is certain, the name of this child makes a lot of noise. This is something that fans are very interested in. Will Kylie Jenner reveal it one day? To be continued !