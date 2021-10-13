News

Kylie Jenner wounded and bloody shocks the fans: here’s why

kylie jenner bloated for the launch of a kylie cosmetics makeup collection

Kylie Jenner turns everything it touches into gold. This time, however, he made a business choice that followers did not like at all. The 24-year-old has built a beauty empire in a very short time, among the creams of Kylie Skin and make-up by Kylie Cosmetics. From Christmas to Valentine’s Day, any business occasion is good for launching a new product line. With Halloween on the way, however, Kylie has thrown herself on the macabre. Excessively, according to fans who are flooding his social networks with negative comments.

Kylie naked and bloody

Kylie Jenner started teasing his 275 million Instagram users a few days ago, publishing several shots where, with outfits with red details, he increased the anticipation for the launch of the makeup capsule Kylie X Nightmare on Elm Street. And so Freddy Krueger, the main assassin of the famous horror movie saga, Kylie’s inspiration for this year. Everything culminated with the sale of the limited: to announce it, Jenner was portrayed completely naked, with cuts on her arms and, above all, dripping with blood. Soaked hair, languid eyes and lacquered nails completed the scary look.

Enraged followers

The reactions were not long in coming, the followers, shocked and disgusted, promptly began to criticize Kylie Jenner. What the hell Kylie! – I can’t understand the meaning of all this, even children can see it – Would it serve to promote tricks? – It was not necessary – We are tired of seeing blood and violence – It disturbs me, also considering that you are pregnant.

Yup, Kylie Jenner she is expecting her second child with her partner Travis Scott and, even though the content was made before her baby bump came out, this move still seemed inappropriate to many. As if that weren’t enough, choosing the character of Freddy Kruger, Jenner was accused of promoting infanticide and violence against women. In short, one wrong move via the other that, without a doubt, will in any case go to replenish the already swollen pockets of the shrewd entrepreneur Kylie.

