Kylie Jenner wows the crowd in strapless bustier gown for WSJ Awards with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet

kylie jenner Turns heads as she walks the red carpet in strapless Ferragamo bustier gown WSJ. magazine’s 13th Annual Innovator Awards, held on Wednesday, November 1 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

The 26-year-old billionaire beauty mogul had a very good reason to pull out all the stops with her red carpet appearance, as she was named Brand Innovator of the Year in honor of her new clothing line, Khee, which debuted the same day. It was launched on the same day.

125 Best New Beauty Launches of 2023

splash news

Kylie Jenner turns heads in floor-sweeping Ferragamo dress

The mother of two wowed the crowd in a stunning custom espresso-colored Ferragamo dress, which featured a strapless leather corset and a floor-sweeping train. Keen fashionistas may recognize a similar version seen on the Ferragamo Spring/Summer 2024 runway during Milan Fashion Week earlier this year, with a more modest latex high-neck top instead of the racier bustier on Kylie’s version.

Exclusively styled by Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, the Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized her show-stopping dress with simple strappy heels and chunky Ferragamo earrings, which were visible through her bouncy and voluminous curly blowout. She decided to forego other jewelry to draw all the attention to the dress, which we think was the right choice.

splash news

Kylie accepts Brand Innovator of the Year award

Kylie accepted her award, “I’ve always loved beauty and fashion,” she said, “and to be recognized for the success of the brands I’ve created and my new fame, which launches today, is very special.”

Although they didn’t walk the red carpet together, Kylie sat next to rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the event, where viewers reportedly saw them laughing and having a good time together. wonka The actor presented the Film Innovator Award to director Martin Scorsese, and looked to match his rumored boyfriend in a sleek black suit. Oh!