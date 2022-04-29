Kylie Jenner’s app advised people to use sex toys, lingerie and massage to spice it all up

Facebook

Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed celebrities on social media who has often been shrouded in controversy for one reason or another. Lately, she has been focusing on her private life and the Kylie makeup line, posting various photos and clips on her social media as part of her promotion. In our article today, we go back to the time Kylie had to justify a bunch of explicit advice that was dropped on her app.

For the uninitiated, Kylie has already been talked about when she was at the helm of the court during the trial of Blac Chyna. She claimed during her deposition that her brother Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée had even tried to kill him in the past and even threatened her about her then-boyfriend Tyga.

According to a report by The Sun, in 2017, Kylie Jenner’s app that promises direct insight into her posh life posted a blog suggesting people use sex toys, massages, lingerie, and more. “Make your s*x life fun!” Spice up your sex life with lingerie, toys and massages, bake her cookies for no reason and take care of her friends too! When T.’s friends are around, I always cook for them. “, can we read on some points of the text.

The blog was soon deleted and Kylie Jenner wrote an apology, confirming that she was not the one who wrote this article. “From now on, I will no longer be posting personal messages on my app… a message was posted today quoting something I have NEVER said or seen. A very personal message that I would never have approved. And it’s unfair to me and to you to think those are my words. I’m sorry and I know we’ll find a solution so we’re all happy,” the statement read.

The team of Kylie Jenner also clarified what happened and said, “This morning a redacted article was inadvertently posted for a short time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that wasn’t in Kylie’s words, wasn’t Kylie’s idea, and wasn’t sent to her for approval. »