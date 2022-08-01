Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott appears to drop a ‘clue’ to their 6-month-old son’s name in new post

KARDASHIAN fans believe Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, shared a clue about their son’s name months after announcing it wasn’t Wolf.

The couple welcomed their son in February, revealing his name soon after and then changing it.

On Monday, Travis posted a photo of a bed outfitted with white sheets to his Instagram story.

One of the pillows on the bed seemed to have a monogram on it that read “Jack.”

Fans took this as an allusion to the baby’s name, although it could actually be a nod to Travis’ own nickname.

The Texan musician is actually called Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The couple have kept their son and his name closely guarded since birth.

Pictures of her face are not on Travis or Kylie’s social media.

He is also rarely seen on outings with the famous family, though they often seem to have older sister Stormi with them.

Fans have a crazy theory why the famous parents decided to keep it a secret.

In a social media poll that got a lot of attention from Kardashian fans, one user asked, “Why isn’t Baby Wolf revealed to the public yet?” »

The available options ranged from “Kylie wants privacy for her kids” to “Kylie faked her pregnancy.”

There was, however, a favorite among the available options.

More than a third of voters opted for, “The KarJenners will use it whenever the next scandal happens as a distraction from controversy. »

Fans have repeatedly accused the famous family of orchestrating family milestones to stay in good standing with the public and maintain their image.

WHERE’S THE BABY?

Speculation began after Kylie and Travis’ son was noticeably missing from a video taken during a recent family outing.

Kylie took to TikTok, sharing a new clip which featured her, Travis and Stormi walking down the hallway of a luxury hotel.

In the video, they walked together as Kylie held her daughter’s hand.

Later the trip enjoyed a hearty breakfast including pancakes, bacon, sausages, fruit and more.

Fans wasted no time wondering, “Does the second baby still exist?” »

REAL DEAL

Kylie had fans buzzing over her baby name and when she would show it.

She also received many accolades.

The makeup mogul has been celebrated by fans for ‘normalizing normal bodies’ after she shared a photo of her belly with her son’s food laying on it.

Fans didn’t get a glimpse of the baby’s face.

Kylie chose to show off her shoes and other obscure snaps instead.

Some fans believe he will make his public debut on The Kardashians when the series returns to Hulu for a second season in September.

