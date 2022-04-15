Kylie Jenner’s BFF Stassie Breaks Silence About Her Own Friendship With Jordyn Woods E! News UK

Stassie Karanikolaou has revealed she’s no longer friends with Jordyn Woods, and it’s for a whole other reason than the Tristan Thompson drama.

Kylie Jenner is not the only friend who Jordyn Woods lost. Stassie Karanikolaouwho is best friends with the makeup mogul, revealed on the call her daddy podcast that she also removed 24-year-old Jordyn from her life. “Oh no,” replied Stassie, 24, when welcoming Alex Cooper asked if she was still friends with the model. “For my own reasons. It’s the first time… I say that but it’s for my own reasons,” Stassie added.

As fans may recall, Kylie, 24, sadly stopped being friends with Jordyn after Khloe Kardashianis ex Tristan Thompson30, kissed the 22-year-old at a house party in 2019. The incident led to the second breakup between Khloe, 37, and the NBA star, as well as the end full of years of Kylie and Jordyn- long friendship.

However, Stassie clarified on call her daddy that all this drama isn’t the reason she’s done with Jordyn. “I’m nobody else,” she said, clearly referring to her best friend Kylie. “I had my own reasons and that’s it. Stassie didn’t say anything more on the subject, other than this: “I just wanted to protect everyone.” »

A month after the headline-grabbing news broke, Jordyn appeared on Red table discussion and opened up about the incident, while admitting that she kissed Tristan. However, she said there was “no passion” and “no language”. She also said she apologized to Khloe “over the phone, over the text.” Khloe got back together with Tristan after the incident, but they have since separated again.

The drama with Jordyn has been touched on over the past year keeping up with the Kardashians meeting, where Kylie explained that the deterioration of their friendship “was kind of an overnight thing”. She also said, “When she did something to my family, I felt like she did something to me. »