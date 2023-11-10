Kylie Jenner’s critics are concerned about her ‘flattering’ butt in tight white catsuit during stroll in LA after massive weight loss

Kylie Jenner was recently spotted out and about in Los Angeles, California.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder is heavily promoting her second collection with her latest fashion brand, Khy.

Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about in California on Wednesday Credit: Backgrid

She stepped out in Calabasas wearing a white outfit Credit: Backgrid

Kylie, 26, was captured by photographers as she enjoyed a nice sunny day in Calabasas wearing a white ensemble.

The mother of two keeps her long dark hair over her shoulders while stepping out of a luxury car and walking down the sidewalk with her makeup done to perfection.

The Kardashian star strutted her stuff in a full-length catsuit while also clutching an oversized puffer jacket and a large black handbag.

She matched this outfit with white heels.

Kylie’s long-sleeved catsuit and white puffer jacket are some of the new products fans can purchase on November 15.

However, the TV star’s outfit was not something that caught the attention of critics.

‘Something is wrong’

On a popular Kardashian internet forum, a fan reshared one of the photos and wrote: “Something just looks off, but I don’t know what.”

Others shared their opinions in the comments section.

The Kardashian star wore a white catsuit and carried a puffer jacket Credit: Backgrid

These two items of clothing are part of the new Khy collection available on November 15th Credit: Backgrid

“Her ass is less prominent and flatter,” said one.

Another trolled: “Starts midway between her thighs, this is weird. Looks weird.”

A third said: “Is she carrying her BBL in the coat? Where did it go?”

A fourth questioned: ‘She’s definitely wearing butt pads in the new Giggles release material… maybe she’s got a size smaller??

A fifth noted, “I think the white color shows more imperfections in the clothing. It looks much poorer quality in white than in black or blue, and that’s saying a lot.”

The comments come shortly after fans noticed a drastic change in Kylie’s weight.

he lost weight

Kylie was spotted slimmer than ever while heading to a business meeting in Studio City, California in September.

She displayed her flat stomach and chiseled butt in a little black T-shirt and tight low-slung pants.

Fans discussed her appearance online, speculating that she had undergone secret reduction surgery.

“This just screams ‘showing off the work I’ve done’,” wrote one.

Another argued: “She’s had several more surgeries to make everything slimmer and prettier, it’s time she stopped using her new body as an excuse to sell clothes, which is a way for her to show off her body.” Just an excuse.”

A third posted: “Whatever reductive surgery Kim[Kardashian]had is 100% complete. Every inch of her body is lipoped.”

Kylie announced Khy in October Credit: Backgrid

In the past, Kylie has admitted that she got a boob job to get a shapely figure when she was 19 and revealed that she had fillers in her lips.

new collection

Meanwhile, Kylie showed off more of her shrinking butt in some new promo pics for Khy.

The latest drop will include more puffer jackets and some base layers.

On Wednesday, Kylie shared a carousel of white, blue and black photos on Instagram.

Her post mainly featured the new puffer products, with the reality star seen posing in two skintight pantsuits, one in white and the other in blue.

In another snapshot, the makeup mogul’s back was to the camera and fans got a glimpse of her shrinking backside.

With her dark hair tied into a loose bun, Kylie wore a white puffer jacket on top that reached up to her waist and was more loose-fitting in the arms with a white pantsuit underneath.

leather lady

Kylie revealed her latest business venture on October 24.

The star announced that her first collection would be a variety of leather products including jackets, dresses and tops.

In late October, Kylie was spotted by photographers hanging out with her sister Kendall, 28, and best friend Hailey Bieber, 26.

All three wore Kylie’s latest designs.

The founder herself wore her hair open in tousled waves, paired with a nude pink lip and deep burgundy nails.

She was completely black and the clothes were clinging to her body.

Kylie’s edgy faux leather tank top zipped up the front and had a high neckline.

When she turned her back even more skin was revealed, with two straps holding the piece together, while her toned arms were bare.

The reality television star paired the top with skinny black pants that showed off her tiny waist and very small butt.

‘Who am I at my core’

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Kylie explained her brand in detail.

“The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe and my different moods… (the first drop) is King Kylie – who I am at my core,” she revealed.

Their first drop was a leather-based collection Credit: Backgrid