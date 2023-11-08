Kylie Jenner’s critics notice her secret ‘padding’ to fix her ‘awkward’ hip in Khy Line’s skintight blue bodysuit

Kylie Jenner’s critics are in a frenzy after they think they’ve spotted her adjusting the alleged secret padding in her clothes.

The 26-year-old social media star posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday promoting her new clothing range.

Kylie Jenner’s critics are in hot water after they thought they saw her adjusting the alleged secret padding in her clothes Credit: Instagram @kyliejenner

The Kardashian star was promoting her new clothing line Credit: Instagram/KylieJenner

Kylie stood in a white photo studio with a railing behind her puffer jacket full of clothes.

The model posed in a tight blue catsuit that clung to her body and showed off her shapely body.

She was wearing simple make-up and her hair was tied in a bun at the back of her head.

Kylie held the coat up to the camera, saying: “They come in stone and black.”

She tried blue: “I’m going to try our cropped puffer.”

The star wore the coat and zipped it up before taking it off.

She added, “I’m going to turn it off. So cute.”

The camera then cuts to Kylie standing there holding her hips without a coat and wearing only a blue catsuit.

Kylie concluded: “It’ll all be over on the 15th.”

Critics flooded social media to share their views.

One user created a thread on Reddit and named it: “Hip padding? Is it on the bottom of the leg where it’s visible?”

They attached a photo of Kylie in the middle of wearing the coat and suggested there was a dip on her thigh, below her hip.

Someone commented: “Rich/illusive = hip padding for sculpture.”

Another said: “Why is there so much surface area around her pelvis??? My brain can’t calculate this nonsense.”

A third commenter replied and said: “As someone pointed out, the thigh gap is more slim after Ozempic, but the a** is longer, so the ratio is off.”

Someone said: “Why do these people with their tiny bodies think diaper butts are attractive.

“They’ve been listening to their surgeons for a long time because they have diaper brain.”

Another added their thought: “I think it’s her underwear. The leotard is pulled so tightly over her diaper it’s visible.”

perfect padding

This wasn’t the first time the Kardashian star was accused of wearing alleged padding under her outfit.

The Hulu star wore a dazzling glittering gold gown to the Schiaparelli fashion show at the Italian Embassy earlier last month.

Kylie’s deep dress clung to her waist and flowed over her hips with a floor-length skirt.

However, in video of the star appearing on the show, fans noticed a slight scar on Kylie’s buttocks under her dress.

The indentation appeared to grow larger as she sat in the front row of the show.

Critics speculated that this was evidence that the mother of two had used extra padding around her hips to emphasize her bust.

One shared screengrabs of the photos on Reddit and wrote: “Pays a ton of money to have her body perfect but still wears padding to make her hips look bigger.”

Another said: “Girl no. I want to cry. This is worse than the pushup+cutlet+sock combo.”

A third posted: “Ouch! Girl, your hip pads are visible! I’m crying out loud.”

Another user commented: “Oh my god, this looks so ridiculous and all the comments are like, ‘Wow, she looks crazy, her body is incredible…’

“Kylie doesn’t look like she does after that surgery, she’s even been using padding – wasn’t the lipo and BBL enough?”

Other fans claimed that these marks were simply the effect of the corset built into her dress cutting into her hips.

One gushed: “I feel like she’s wearing a very tight corset underneath and it’s making her big hips stick out.”

Another agreed: “I think it might be the super tight shapewear/bodysuit cutting into her ‘hips’.”

The model posted the video on Instagram Credit: Instagram/KylieJenner

Fans speculated that she might be wearing padding Credit: Instagram/KylieJenner