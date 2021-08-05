Kylie Jenner’s daughter could become an entrepreneur as early as 3 years old: but why should she?

In a video about her cosmetic line, Kylie Jenner reveals that her daughter Stormi, 3, is working on a “little secret brand”. Just a joke or the clue of a collaboration between mother and daughter? Stormi already has several product lines that bear her name: we hope she has at least time to play.

At only three years old the daughter of Kylie Jenner could launch its first commercial line: the small Flocks Webster he does not yet go to school but is already working on his own “secret brand“. Or at least, so swears mom Kylie in a Youtube video, Inside Kylie Cosmetics, in which she talks about her famous cosmetic brand. A joke? A “collaboration” between mother and daughter? No one can answer, but the real question is: why should a girl of three even think about it?

The “secret” line of the little Stormi

The news of the “baby entrepreneur” came in a video on Youtube in which Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian’s “little sister” and billionaire entrepreneur thanks to her cosmetics brand, discusses with her mother Kris the many successful female models that little Stormi had around growing up. Stormi regularly frequents his mother’s offices, where he even has a small pink desk where he can devote himself “to business“. What business can occupy the time of a little girl who at the age to go to kindergarten. “He’s launching a little secret brand he’s been working on for a while – promptly explains the mother – finally we are ready to go“. Probably a joke, but it is not excluded that Kylie wants to involve her daughter in some new line: the child is already the testimonial of the line Kylie Baby and he even has an eye shadow that bears his name, the Stormi Eyeshadow Palette. We hope that between one business plan and another there will be some time for the little Stormi to play!