Kylie Jenner’s daughter goes to kindergarten with a 12 thousand dollar backpack

Kylie Jenner it is rich, very rich. The 23-year-old from the Kardashian clan has an estimated wealth of about a billion dollars. The bulk of the earnings come from her beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics. Recently Forbes decided to launch an investigation into her fortunes, claiming that the entrepreneur would inflate the accounts of her companies. A million more, a million less, Jenner still has a lot of money at her disposal.

A dream home in Los Angeles, a collection of customized machines of exaggerated value, an avalanche of jewelry and a dizzying wardrobe. Kylie Jenner he no longer knows where to put the dollars. Who does not remember the collection of bags Hermès of Kylie? A large walk-in closet with a studio apartment welcomes all its own Birkin and Kelly, in the finest leathers and in the most whimsical colors. The only one Kelly Himalaya in white crocodile it is worth between 90 thousand and 430 thousand dollars.

Stormi’s enviable collection of bags

When you already have all the desirable that fashion has to offer you what more can you buy? Clothes and accessories for your daughter. Kylie Jenner one has a two-year-old girl, Flocks, born from the relationship made of ups and downs with the rapper Travis Scott. The little girl seems to have the same passion for bags as her mother. In recent months she has been photographed wearing mini bags of Prada, Louis Vuitton and Dior, perfectly matched to her outfits.

At school with Hermès

For his first day of school (at home with his cousins, given the pandemic in progress) of his daughter, however, Kylie Jenner it has been overcome. The influencer has in fact photographed his little girl wearing a backpack of Hermès, surrounded by Ferraris, Maseratis and Land Rovers parked in the garage of their villa. The price of the Kelly Ado buffalo leather is around 12 thousand euros. Flocks she jumps happily and laughs contentedly, certainly not for the precious accessory she unknowingly carries on her shoulders but for the painting activities and for the games that await her together with her teacher.

