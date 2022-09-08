Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF overshadows the Kardashians by siding with Kim’s ex-Kanye West in new post

KYLIE Jenner’s ex-best friend seems to miss the attention and drama surrounding the famous family.

Jordyn Woods, 25, posted an Instagram gallery that could have solidified her opposition to the Kardashians for good.

The Kardashian nemesis posted six photos of her and her 17-year-old sister Jodie Woods wearing Yeezy sunglasses.

She tagged Yeezy in the post and captioned it: “YZYSHDZ”

Both Woods sisters wore long sleeves and black outfits so sunglasses could be the star of the show.

The post was not labeled as sponsored content or an advertisement.

Even though Jordyn limited comments on her post, she couldn’t escape the rumors and speculation.

One fan said: ‘OMG the implications of these images’

Another commenter said, “Kim must be boiling” with laughing face emojis.

KARDASHIAN TINT

Although Kim Kardashian, 41, is a part of Yeezy, the brand has been most often associated with Kanye West, 45.

This week, Kanye posted photos of Kim wearing the same sunglasses as Jordyn for promotional purposes.

He posted the adverts featuring Kim after he attacked his other ex, Pete Davison, 28, on Instagram.

It was amid an ongoing social media rant where Kanye discussed childcare and where they would go to school.

Kanye also tried to convince other Kardashian baby dads to support his attack on the family.

IN THE WOODS

The drama surrounding Jordyn had nothing to do with Kanye, until now.

Prior to this post, Jordyn’s main source of drama stemmed from her role in the temporary split of Khloe Kardashian, 38, and Tristan Thompson, 31.

Jordyn’s friendship with the Kardashians was well documented on KUWTK, but she was kicked out of the group after allegedly kissing Tristan.

Khole tried to make her relationship with Tristan work and even had another child with him.

