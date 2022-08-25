Kylie Jenner’s Family Shows Support for Her at Ulta Beauty Party: Pics

Her big night! While celebrating her beauty brand’s latest milestone, Kylie Jenner had his whole family by his side.

Jenner, 25, was pictured rocking an unbuttoned white shirt dress as she headed to the Ulta Beauty party in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 24. The beauty mogul, who completed her look with sunglasses and a sequin clutch, was joined by 4-year-eldest daughter Stormi. The little one matched her mom with a silver top and skirt. Jenner’s daughter also looked adorable with her very own pair of sunglasses and a small purse.

During the event, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner all made appearances to support a family member. Khloé, 38, and Kris, 66, both showed off the hot pink trend with stunning pantsuits. Meanwhile, Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 43, opted for an edgy black theme with their ensembles. Kendall, 26, for her part, stood out with a sleek dress that featured a print on the front.

The famous family’s outing came as Kylie rang in her latest iteration of Kylie Cosmetics’ Kylie Lip Kits at Ulta Beauty. The Kylie Life alum recently changed the design of her iconic makeup brand amid a company makeover.

“The NEW @kyliecosmetics officially launches July 15th on KylieCosmetics.com! Everything is clean and vegan, and I can’t wait for you to try these new formulas,” she wrote via Instagram in July 2021. “I’m so grateful to all of you who have been on this journey with me, and I can’t wait to take you into the next chapter of Kylie Cosmetics.

At the time, Kylie noted that her brand would expand globally with products sold in Douglas Cosmetics, Nocibé, Harrods Beauty, Selfridges, Mecca Beauty, Ulta, Nordstrom, Gold Apple, Boots UK and Shopper’s Drug Mart.

After launching Kylie Cosmetics at the age of 17 in 2014, the reality star has made a name for herself in the beauty industry. In November 2019, Kylie sold a 51% stake in her cosmetics and skincare businesses to Coty.

According to the California native, her daughter is next to take over her beauty empire – if Stormi is interested. “She has her own office where she does all her stuff,” the Kylie Skin founder explained in a YouTube video in July 2021, adding that her first child “loves” working.

She added, “Stormi is my legacy. I’m raising her to be smart, kind, and driven. Maybe she will take over Kylie Cosmetics one day? Only if she wants to. Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me. I have grown so much as a person and I continue to grow every day. I like to learn and I try to be the best person possible.

Kylie, who shares Stormi with Travis Scott, expanded her family earlier this year with the birth of their baby boy. After the arrival of their second child in February, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum announced that she and Scott, 31, named their baby Wolf. They then clarified that they had changed their son’s name to a new nickname which they had not yet revealed.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” the mother-of-two wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

