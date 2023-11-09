Kylie Jenner’s go-to gift is a charming addition to the kitchen counter

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

‘Tis the season for celebrities to share their favorite gifts. Oprah Winfrey did it, Gwyneth Paltrow did it and now it’s the Kardashian-Jenner family’s turn. Earlier this week, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s lifestyle website Poosh published a curated roundup of each sister’s gift recommendations. Surprisingly, their choice was nowhere near as outrageous as Goop’s guide. Kim suggested Vitruvi’s $229 Cloud Cool Mist Humidifier, while Khloe suggested a tabletop firepit that only costs $130. But it was Kylie Jenner’s discovery that left our editorial team disappointed. “Huh, that’s not such a bad idea.”

The gift in question is Leith’s Fieldhouse Grow System, an indoor microgreens grow set. The $295 AeroGarden can be used to grow pea shoots, arugula, sunflower seedlings and more with little effort on your part. The compact tool features LED grow lights, a germination lid and cutting board, a measuring cup for precise watering, and a spray bottle to hydrate your seedlings during the germination stage. According to Leith, you can harvest your choice of greens in seven to 12 days (the company also sells seeds and soil).

While we’re a little taken back by the recommendation, considering Jenner’s personal chef does most of the cooking around her home, the billionaire TV personality and cosmetics company founder makes a case for the design of the Fieldhouse set. “This is such a functional gift that will allow my friends and family to grow microgreens right on their counters, while also looking beautiful in any kitchen,” she says in the Posh Guide. And we can get behind that.