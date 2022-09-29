Kylie Jenner’s heartfelt quotes on changing her son’s name

The perfect choice. Kylie Jenner got honest about the challenges that come with naming your kids — which includes making the wrong choice.

The reality star became a first-time mum when she welcomed daughter Stormi with an on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018. At the time, Jenner was reflecting on her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to have in front of the world,” she captioned a YouTube video the same month. “I knew for myself that I had to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress-free and healthy way I know. Pregnancy was the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience of my entire life and I will truly miss it.

Three months later, the Kylie Skin founder offered some insight into her approach to choosing a baby name. “I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” she told the evening standard in May 2018. “His dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I just didn’t really like Storm – I didn’t feel like that was her name. So it became Stormi. And it just stuck.

She added: “I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi chose her own name. Like, that was just his name.

The couple, who started dating in 2017, welcomed their second child in February 2022. A month after their baby boy’s arrival, Jenner confirmed she had changed the baby’s name after naming him Wolf . “We really didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” she wrote via Instagram Story at the time.

The California native explained the confusion during Season 2 of The Kardashians.

“We really didn’t have a name. We thought it was going to happen to us when we saw it and it’s not. Then 24 hours before we had to sign the birth certificate – otherwise they would register it without a name – so I felt the pressure to choose a name. Khloe Kardashian suggested Wolf and I liked WW,” she shared on the Hulu reality series. “So we put Wolf Webster on then and right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, ‘What did I just do?

For Jenner, the experience of welcoming another child into her family brought unexpected complications. “After pregnancy, I think it’s hard to come back to yourself mentally. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to come back real quick and I have to be a little nicer to myself,” she told the cameras. “I feel like with my second [child], you anticipate everything and you know what is going to happen because you have already done it. I feel like I was much more present this time around.

Scroll down for everything Jenner said about her son’s name: