Kylie Jenner’s honest quotes about the postpartum body over the years

follow with Kylie Jenner! the The Kardashians The star spoke candidly about her changing body after giving birth to her daughter and son.

The Hulu personality kept her first pregnancy a secret in 2017, only showing her baby bump after giving birth to Stormi in February the following year.

“I have so many belly pics but this one has always been one of my favorites,” said the keeping up with the Kardashians alum captioned a throwback photo in October 2019. “Baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life. In fact, I have become so much stronger and more independent throughout the experience. The women are truly amazing.

In regards to her second pregnancy in 2021, the reality star documented her journey on social media, noting in September that she “really broke”. the Kylie’s life alum showed off her maternity style, from leather “date” looks to pink party outfits.

The Los Angeles native gave birth to her and Travis ScottThe second child, a baby boy, in February 2022. The recurring couple have yet to reveal their son’s new name since revealing in March 2022 that they no longer call him Wolf.

“We have solid options, but we haven’t officially changed them. Before I officially change, I want to make sure,” the former E! personality explained to entertainment tonight in April 2022, noting that she “liked” the first name Wolf.

“Wolf was never on our list,” Jenner explained at the time. “It was just something Khloe [Kardashian] suggested. … There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

the Strong looks better naked the author chimed in, joking, “Don’t put that on me.”

Caitlyn Jenner told the outlet in March 2022 how “very difficult” it can be to choose a nickname.

“I can not tell [the new name],” the I am Cait alum said at the time. “[Kylie] did not officially announce it. … When you have a little child, you know the little baby is coming out and you think about what it should be like, but then you pick it up and play with it and spend time with it and say, “I do not know if this name is appropriate, it is perhaps another name. It’s Kylie’s decision when she officially announces it. But honestly, I think it’s very good.

