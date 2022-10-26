Kylie Jenner’s incredible birthday in stolen moments on Instagram

The youngest of the clan Kardashian Jenner celebrated, this Wednesday, August 10, its 25th anniversary. Like always, Kylie Jenner saw things big. For the occasion, she invited her family and friends to spend the evening aboard a yacht. Among others, Kendall Jenner and her friends, Maguire Grace Amundsen and Victoria Helena were part of it. Fireworks, XXL cake, pearls and sequins, Kylie Jenner dazzled them.

Kylie Jenner’s look to celebrate her birthday

To blow out this new candle, Kylie Jenner chose to wear an immaculate sequined dress whose Bardot collar revealed her shoulders. Giving her the look of a modern-day mermaid, she completed this look in all subtlety, with the only accessory being a pair of sparkling earrings.

Kylie Jenner, nostalgic for her 25th birthday

Birthdays are a veritable institution among Kardashian Jenner. Each year, they redouble their creativity to organize the birthdays of each member of the family. On this particular day, Kylie Jenner shared snaps from her first birthday. Surprise party, multitude of balloons… Kris Jenner already had at heart to create magical memories, as evidenced by the images.

Birthday messages for Kylie Jenner

Messages to Kylie Jenner invaded our Instagram feed. While his companion Travis Scott wished him his birthday in story, sharing intimate shots of the star, his mother and sisters posted many photos. Between childhood memories and more recent shots like Kim Kardashianthey hastened to wish him his birthday.