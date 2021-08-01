Kylie Jenner’s Makeup (photoshop)

Photo editing rule number one: keep the “before” hidden, otherwise the comparison with the differences of the “after”, i.e. the final result, could be hilarious. He should know this well Kylie Jenner, the queen of Photoshop, yet she made this blunder, unleashing the irony on Instagram.

The photoretouched image in question is the one that the twenty-three-year-old entrepreneur posted showing Halloween makeup, work of the make up star James Charles. A “monstrous” makeup, with streaks of bloody scratches on the face.

It was to be the proof that with the products of its line Kylie Cosmetics you can get amazing effects but, in reality, for many much of the credit goes digital makeup.

James Charles, in fact, even before being a make up artist, is a YouTube star, where he posted the video of the trick he did to Kylie: 16 minutes in which she, at the beginning, appears with the hats collected with pliers and his beautiful round face with soft and sweet features. A little-known version of Kylie, who on very rare occasions shows herself naturally.



In the photo posted on Instagram his face is in fact much thinner than what you see on YouTube, with traits defined in a completely different way, definitely thinned and lightened.

So, along with comments from stunned fans, came several ironic or annoyed comments. «This way of retouching himself is so boring: embarrassing and above all – wrote one follower – not necessary». In the gallery above the worst photoretouches of the stars

