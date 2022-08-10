Kylie Jenner’s Most High-profile Food Moments: Photos

Culinary queen! As one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrities, not long ago Kylie Jenner does it go unnoticed. While locked indoors during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the The Kardashians star has started sharing some of her most beloved recipes.

For example, in May 2020, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Stories to leak the secret to her “flaky” French toast. While Jenner prepared the breakfast classic in a fairly typical way – by dipping a piece of bread in a mixture of eggs, milk, vanilla extract and cinnamon – her special touch came once she moved the bread to a separate plate filled with crushed frosted flakes.

By coating the bread in grains before baking it in a pan, the reality TV star created a kind of crispy crust. She then sprinkled brown sugar on the bread to add some sweetness to her meal. “A little brown sugar never hurt anyone,” she joked at the time.

The tasty hack is apparently well known within the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Shortly before the makeup mogul shared the recipe with her millions of social media followers, her older sister Khloe Kardashian whipped him too.

“@KylieJenner[‘s] special crust technique,” ​​the Good American founder wrote on her own Instagram Stories as she covered her French toast with cereal chunks.

Speaking of cereal, one of Jenner’s most talked about eating moments to date happened in September 2018, when she tweeted about eating cereal and milk together for the very first time. “Last night I ate cereal with milk for the first time,” she wrote at the time. “Lifestyle change.”

According to a series of follow-up tweets, the specific combination Jenner sampled was Cinnamon Toast Crunch with regular milk. She then inquired about using almond milk for her next taste test and called the dining experience ‘amazing’, but admitted she ‘still prefers’ cereal without milk.

The Kylie’s life alum’s mother, Kris Jenner, later took the blame for her daughter’s culinary blind spot, explaining that it was all her fault. “I let the kid eat dry cereal and I think it kind of stuck with him,” the matriarch admitted. AND! new days after Jenner’s tweets. “Guilty as charged.”

Scroll down to see more of Jenner’s hottest cooking moments!