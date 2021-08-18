News

Kylie Jenner’s new swimwear line: everything you need to know about Kylie Swim

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



18 August 2021




If you thought a makeup line, skincare line, and billionaire status were enough to Kylie Jenner, then you were very wrong.

The tycoon of Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin has decided to follow in the footsteps of her sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian (respectively Good American and SKIMS) by throwing herself into clothing, in her case a swimwear brand called Kylie Swim.

The 24-year-old has in fact shared a series of Stories on Instagram, in which she gave followers a peek at the first models of Kylie Swim.

getty images

Super sexy one-piece swimsuits and bikinis, the collection seems to feature extreme style cutouts and legs 80s and bold sunset shades with a splash of neon and glitter.

Loading...
Advertisements

Eager to show what we imagine her favorite model to be, Kylie shared in the feed a Polaroid from the “set” of what appears to be the launch campaign for the first collection.

The official Instagram account of the @kylieswim brand is already operational, the bio simply reads: “Soon“.

The young entrepreneur filed an application for the “Kylie Swim” and “Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner” brands in May 2021, with the intention of marketing: “swimwear, beach cover-ups, hats, tops, trousers, footwear and bathrobes“, together with”accessories such as sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets and beach bags” according to WWD.

ph. getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

670
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
573
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
438
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
434
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
404
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
399
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
397
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
372
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
351
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
336
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top