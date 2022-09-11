Kylie Jenner’s outdoor patio is almost the size of Kendall Jenner’s entire house

Kylie Jenner’s mansion is so colossal that its patio is almost as big as Kendall Jenner’s entire house. The sisters have racked up millions each and have even collaborated on several joint ventures. But Kylie takes the cake when it comes to their respective net worths, as evidenced by her gorgeous home.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth Explains Her Huge Patio

While Kendall has a net worth of around $45 million, Kylie has a net worth of around $750 million. The sisters gained notoriety on keeping up with the Kardashianswhich began airing when they were not yet teenagers in 2007. But they pursued joint ventures off the show, including collaborations on lines of shoes, handbags, jewelry, and even of mobile applications.

Separately, Kendall launched a lucrative career that made her one of the most in-demand and highest-paid models in the world. His sponsored posts on Instagram have also brought in a fortune. For example, she was reportedly paid $250,000 to promote the controversial Fyre Festival — which ended up being a terrible time for people who paid to go.

Kylie, the second richest in the famous family next to her sister Kim Kardashian, has started a successful cosmetics business. Forbes called her the youngest self-made billionaire, but they later released a retraction claiming she had “inflated the size and success of her business” for years.

Kylie Jenner’s patio is 5,000 square feet and Kendall Jenner’s mansion is 6,625 square feet

According to Screenrant, Kylie may not be a billionaire, but she has an impressive real estate portfolio and one of the most luxurious homes in the family. His Holmby Hills mansion is worth around $36.5 million and has 15,000 square feet of property. And 5,000 of those square feet are dedicated to a huge covered patio.

The house has seven bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms, as well as two guest apartments. It also includes bars, lounges, game rooms, a fire pit and a basketball court.

On the other hand, Kendall owns a 6,625 square foot mansion in Los Angeles worth around $8.5 million. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and a cinema room. So Kylie’s patio would take up 75% of Kendall’s house.

Kendall Jenner has ‘more bohemian’ taste than her sisters

According to Architectural Digest, the design team Kendall chose for her home were surprised by her style choices, in part because of her family. They expected her “to gravitate towards something flashier, more va-va-voom”, but found “she has taste beyond her years”.

“His taste was surprising, more bohemian and funky than the rest of his family. The vibe she described was totally low-key and down-to-earth,” designer Tommy Clements explained.

Waldo Fernandez added: “We know a lot of people who have traveled a lot and have been exposed to so much but don’t absorb anything. Kendall is different. She takes everything into account and is confident in things that resonate with her.

And just because she doesn’t have as much square footage in her home as Kylie doesn’t mean she can’t enjoy her mansion, especially the bathroom. She said it’s one of the “most personal spaces” in the house, and one of the most eye-catching features is a gold tub that serves as a gorgeous centerpiece (per People).

