Kylie Jenner’s outdoor patio is almost the size of Kendall Jenner’s entire house

Kylie Jenner’s mansion is so colossal that its patio is almost as big as Kendall Jenner’s entire house. The sisters have racked up millions each and have even collaborated on several joint ventures. But Kylie takes the cake when it comes to their respective net worths, as evidenced by her gorgeous home.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth Explains Her Huge Patio

While Kendall has a net worth of around $45 million, Kylie has a net worth of around $750 million. The sisters gained notoriety on keeping up with the Kardashianswhich began airing when they were not yet teenagers in 2007. But they pursued joint ventures off the show, including collaborations on lines of shoes, handbags, jewelry, and even of mobile applications.

