Kylie Jenner’s Son Still Has Legal Name Wolf After Nickname Change

What’s in a name? After Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott planned to change their son’s name after realizing “Wolf Webster” wasn’t feeling well, they’re still considering their choices.

“We haven’t officially changed the name legally,” Jenner, 25, said during a Thursday, September 8, appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. “His name is still Wolf. Wolf is his passport, but it won’t be his name. We wait and simmer.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder appeared on CNET’s talk show with her mother, Kris Jenner, who apparently blurted out the 6-month-old baby’s new nickname. “So we call him Andy for nothing?” Kris, 66, jokingly asked her youngest daughter.

Kylie has continued to coyly play on what she calls her son, who was born earlier this year. “We don’t call him Wolf,” she told the host James Cordon Thursday. “We’re just not ready to share yet.”

The beauty mogul – who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with the 31-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper – teased that their son’s new name isn’t based on a Wolf-esque animal.

“Travis likes sometimes, like, one day he’s like, ‘Oooh, that name is pretty cool’ and changes it again,” Kylie noted. “So we’re probably not going to officially change it until [later].”

The The Kardashians the matriarch even joked that the baby’s name wouldn’t be finalized until she turns 21, but Kylie insisted they “zoned” on one particular idea.

The Kylie Baby founder gave birth to baby No. 2 in February before revealing later that month that she and Scott had decided to name their new little one Wolf. However, they ended up changing their minds.

“FYI, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Kylie wrote via Instagram Stories in March. “We really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

The Kylie’s life alum has since been outspoken about finding a new nickname for his son that better matches his personality.

“We haven’t officially changed it. Before officially changing it, I want to make sure. … Wolf was never on our list,” she said entertainment tonight in April. “It was just something Khloe [Kardashian] suggested. I liked the name. There’s nothing against Wolf, it just wasn’t him.

While Kylie has yet to reveal more details about the name of her new bundle of joy, fans can expect to see her postpartum journey unfold on The Kardashians season 2 later this month.

“I should be really happy right now,” the mother-of-two confessed to her sister Kendall Jenner in an August teaser for new episodes. “I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks.”