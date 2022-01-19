Kylie Jenner’s stalker gets the banned call

The man in question, Jrue Mesgan, was already known to Jenner. Last year he actually got a temporary ban on calling because he stayed at the reality star’s home for several months. Late last year, he took another chance and rang the bell at Jenner’s Beverly Hills mansion again. Not his strongest plan because then the police arrested him.

The guy with the restraining order isn’t Kylie’s only unwanted visitor. Last December, another man climbed the fence with a large bouquet of flowers to paint on Jenner. This too proved to be a mistake. Not because Jenner said no to the suggestion, but because the boy had climbed over the wrong fence and was in the neighbor’s yard. The man was then arrested there.