Kylie Jenner’s stylist explained how she creates the fabulous looks of the Instagram queen

Jill Jacobs, famous stylist of celebrities, she has a real talent for putting together really fabulous and never banal looks. Just look at one of its biggest clients, Kylie Jenner: Have you seen all the vintage pieces the 23-year-old has been wearing lately ?! All thanks to Jill.

Her list of stellar clients doesn’t stop with the millionaire young businesswoman, she also dresses Sofia Richie, Jasmine Sanders, Khloe Kardashian and Desi Perkins, just to name a few. Popsugar interviewed Jill to find out more about his styling method and how to create those awesome looks one after the other.

Here’s what he said – take notes:

The styling method for her clients:

“When scheduled, I am informed what kind of look we need. It can be anything from a cozy home look to a red carpet look. From there, I plan where to hang the pieces that I think will be the best for the client. Then, we perform a fitting where we try out more options and choose our favorite choices “.

Procurement of vintage pieces

“I am fortunate to have some amazing vintage contacts around the world that I am constantly in touch with for new pieces. In the US, I don’t think a week goes by without pulling from What Goes Around Comes Around and Treasures of NYC. “

Tips for finding the perfect fit

“In general, I always tell customers that garments are based on samples, designed on a sample size body. Never be afraid to work with a tailor to modify clothes to work best for your body type. “

The fashion labels he prefers and loves to support

“All brands owned by women who create pieces that are effortlessly cool and sexy“.

Where do you find inspiration

“I always keep my eyes open and aware. I’m inspired by everything, really – you never know what will strike and inspire you, whether online or in person. “

ph. getty images