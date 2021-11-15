Kylie Minogue «Dance is evergreen. I would have liked to say enough for the eyes and for public life “- Corriere.it

from Barbara Visentin

The pop star publishes «Disco: Guest List Edition». Duets with Dua Lipa, Gloria Gaynor, Jessie Ware

Past, present and future: Kylie Minogue makes disco music timeless by gathering many guests in the reissue of her latest album, “Disco: Guest List Edition”, due out on Friday. A double CD with remixes and duets ranging from Dua Lipa to Gloria Gaynor and which make up a sort of anthology of the genre: “There are young people, the not quite so young and then there is me somewhere in the middle”, laughs the Aussie superstar, 53, resplendent with sequins via Zoom.

With «Disco» and with this reissue you have given ample space to the sounds of the 70s and 80s. What do they represent for you?

“Having worked on most of the album during the lockdown, I wondered what sense it could have referenced to such a glittering world. But I realized that even if we associate the record with fun and glamor, there is also a part of the story where so many people needed that music and those places to express themselves and be accepted. To find the light in the dark ».

Do you think disco will stand the test of time?

“My first meeting with Donna Summers or the Bee Gees happened very early, I must have been 8 or 9 years old. So for me it never went away. There are fashions, but I can’t imagine a day when we won’t listen to “I Will Survive” or “Night Fever” anymore ».

Last year ‘Disco’ was her eighth album to go to number one on the UK chart, making her the first female artist at number one for five decades. What effect do these numbers have on you?

“Maybe they sound bigger than they are. But I am proud and if on the first album they had told me that today I would still be here I would not have believed it. I know how much work it took and every time I try not to think about the results first, otherwise I feel too much anxiety ».

Do you still feel a lot of pressure?

“Definitely, even though I’ve been making music for over 30 years. Compared to the beginnings I am less intimidated when I enter the studio and less inexperienced in live shows. I am more comfortable expressing my ideas. But nevertheless, I always feel the stress of a record ».

Were there times when you found it difficult to be a woman in the music industry?

“There is so much pressure to have to be a certain way. I have always tried to be myself, nothing more but also nothing less as a woman. Perhaps as a young man I felt little judgment because I had to worry about being accepted in this world in general. But then, let’s say 6 or 7 years ago, I was often asked what it was like to be a woman my age in music. And I wasn’t even 50. This infuriated me. ‘

It seems that certain questions are only asked of women.

“Exactly. And it seems ridiculous to me to have to explain, with respect to a man, why I’m here, why I’m relevant, why I deserve it. Things are improving though ».

Did you ever want to give it all up?

“Sometimes I wanted to say enough for the eyes on me and for public life. But it never lasted long. Maybe it is enough for me to hear a small story linked to one of my songs to realize that the impact that can be generated is much greater than what I am ».

Is it true that, after so many years in England, he will return to live in Australia?

“Yes, but this story has gotten a little bigger. I’ve always been back and forth and I just want to spend a little more time in Australia because with the uncertainty of the lockdown I felt really distant from my family ».

Are you happy with the Abba reunion?

“In 78 or so I was doing house gigs pretending to be one of Abba and I’m a huge fan. Their legacy will always go on and I find it very inspiring that they wanted to make a record and the show that will come ».

Do you want to go back to the stage instead?

“Please yes! Releasing an album called “Disco” and not touring was terrible, but I hope to recover soon. I have always adored my audience, so varied and different, and I can’t wait to find them again ».

In Italy, a law against discrimination has been ditched. What do you think an LGBTQI + icon like you?

“I didn’t know, but I wonder how it can happen. Everyone must be protected. How come it hasn’t passed? For fear? Ignorance? You know me. I have open arms for everyone. So I hope this can change very soon ».