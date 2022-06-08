Entertainment

Kylie Minogue in conflict with Kylie Jenner? The Australian singer says it all

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

In April 2014, Kylie Jenner, then sixteen years old, decided to register her first name as a trademark to promote her textile and cosmetics businesses. The Australian singer’s lawyers Kylie Minogue then opposed it, fearing that the reality TV star would harm the image of their client.

For her part, Kylie Minogue had registered the name Kylie for her site www.kylie.com since 1996 but also Lucky – The Kylie Minogue Musical for his musical, and Kylie Minogue Darling for its perfume brand.

In 2017, the singer won a legal battle against Kylie Jenner, obtaining that the latter’s request was rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This Tuesday, June 7, in the show Watch What Happens Live, Kylie Minogue wanted to explain her action. “I’ve spent my whole life building my brand and protecting it, so it was something that was right and had to be done. But we both reached an agreement, ”she said with a smile, without however disclosing the terms.

The 54-year-old star then distanced herself from the comments of her lawyers who, in official documents reported by the New York Timeshad called Kylie Jenner a “second-class reality TV personality”, known only for her “photographic exhibitions and her controversial publications”.

Source link

Photo of James James27 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga the presenters of the Oscars 2022

3 mins ago

which celebrities inspire our workouts the most?

4 mins ago

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at loggerheads, a new Depp – Heard case?

5 mins ago

The Tribeca festival returns with a diverse cinema for all tastes

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button