Kylie Minogue in conflict with Kylie Jenner? The Australian singer says it all

In April 2014, Kylie Jenner, then sixteen years old, decided to register her first name as a trademark to promote her textile and cosmetics businesses. The Australian singer’s lawyers Kylie Minogue then opposed it, fearing that the reality TV star would harm the image of their client.

For her part, Kylie Minogue had registered the name Kylie for her site www.kylie.com since 1996 but also Lucky – The Kylie Minogue Musical for his musical, and Kylie Minogue Darling for its perfume brand.

In 2017, the singer won a legal battle against Kylie Jenner, obtaining that the latter’s request was rejected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This Tuesday, June 7, in the show Watch What Happens Live, Kylie Minogue wanted to explain her action. “I’ve spent my whole life building my brand and protecting it, so it was something that was right and had to be done. But we both reached an agreement, ”she said with a smile, without however disclosing the terms.

The 54-year-old star then distanced herself from the comments of her lawyers who, in official documents reported by the New York Timeshad called Kylie Jenner a “second-class reality TV personality”, known only for her “photographic exhibitions and her controversial publications”.