Kylie Minogue joined a Coldplay show for one of her classics

Kylie Minogue appeared by surprise at a Coldplay show to sing her classic “Can’t Get You Out Of My Hage”. The meeting took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Coldplay’s presentation was as part of their important tour “Music Of The Spheres” that will bring the group to Argentina with a string of recitals in River.

During the show, Kylie joined the band for an acoustic version from their 2005 hit, which they had previously performed together at Glastonbury 2019.

“Thank you, Kylie Minogue, for letting us be your support band,” the Chris Martin-led group wrote on Twitter along with pictures of the performance. “We love you” were the words that accompanied the post.

For her part, Kylie wrote: “Thank you Coldplay for a beautiful night and full of joy! I love you forever!”.

Coldplay announces its ninth show in River and reaches the record of Roger Waters

Last week, ten years after Roger Waters’ historic nine shows at River, Coldplay finally managed to reach that record that seemed impossible to beat. After selling out their eighth recital -they have sold more than 500,000 tickets- the group announced one more date for their Argentine raid. The new date will be Monday, November 7 and tickets are already on sale. Will they reach the ten River?

The last time they were playing Buenos Aires was in 2017. That tour forever marked the link between the British and Argentine fans since the musicians chose to start the tour and close it in our country. This time, the group returns to the country to present the songs of Music of the Spheres, their ninth album.

Coldplay’s setlist for the tour

Throughout the almost 20 shows that have been performed so far, the setlist has not suffered great variations from recital to recital. The band unfolds its songs on three different stages, which it uses according to the intimacy of the songs it is performing.

The main one -part A- is where the beginning and “Higher Power” is the theme chosen to open the show. After five songs, the group moves to the B stage – located at the end of a catwalk and lit up all the time – to play three hymns: “Live life”, “Hymn for the Weekend” and “Let Somebody Go”the hit in which Selena Gomez sings.

After that part, they return to the main stage for a segment that includes classics such as “In My Place””, “Yellow” and “Clocks”, among others. Nearing the end, the group moves to stage C, located in the middle of the stadium on a platform just above the audience to play two songs, one of which is usually referenced to the city they are playing in. For example, in Zapopan, Mexico they played “Rayando el Sol” by Maná with Fher Olvera as guest; in the Dominican Republic, a song by Juan Luis Guerra; In Costa Rica, “Patriotic Costa Rican”.

For the closing they return to the central part of the stage to play “Fix You”, “Humankind” and “Byutiful”, the latter included in their new album.