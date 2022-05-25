Kylie Minogue, Ricky Martin, Shakira… Make way for the singers!

While waiting for its theatrical release on June 22, the biopic “Elvis” was presented this Wednesday, May 25 at the Cannes Film Festival. Screened in world premiere, but out of competition, the film by Baz Luhrmann was entitled to its rise of the steps. Before the arrival of the team on the red carpet, several personalities paraded in front of the photographers.

After a remarkable appearance in a black dress on Tuesday evening, for the 75th anniversary of the Cannes Film Festival, Emmanuelle Béart returned to the Palace, this time in a total white look. She has thus crossed several star models such as Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Isabeli Fontana, Petra Nemcova, Stella Maxwell, Izabel Goulart or even Adriana Lima and her pretty round belly. The influencer Léna Mahfouf (Léna Situations) was also there. The young Frenchwoman is definitely making five-star appearances after taking part in the prestigious Met Gala in New York in early May.

Other Festival regulars this year, Sharon Stone, Kat Graham, Frédérique Bel and Elsa Zylberstein were back on Wednesday evening, not far from Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, who thus made her comeback after having unfortunately lost one of the twins. she was expecting with the footballer. The Italian group Maneskin, winner of Eurovision last year, also walked the red carpet, as did singer Ricky Martin, Kylie Minogue, Camélia Jordana, Shakira…

The stars of the film “Elvis” then made their arrival on the red carpet: the American actor Austin Butler, who plays the King on screen, then the Australian director Baz Luhrmann and finally Tom Hanks, who interprets the agent of ‘Elvis in this highly anticipated biopic.