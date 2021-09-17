Kylie swim by Kylie Jenner comes online

Kylie Jenner



Kylie swim has become reality. The products of the swimwear brand of the American influencer and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner, announced last May (see MFF of 08/05/2021) but officially presented last month, will be available from tonight, at 23.00 Italian time, on the kyliejenner.com website. The brand will sell beach items such as swimwear, cover ups, headwear, tops, briefs, footwear, bathrobes, as well as swim-related accessories such as sunglasses, towels, outdoor blankets, beach bags and other items. The new venture follows the successful businesses run by the model with 268 million followers on Instagram.

In fact, Jenner manages the brand together with her sister Kendall + Kylie, then, independently, the cosmetics brand Kylie cosmetic, moreover, characterized by recent green policies desired by the American entrepreneur herself. In 2019, Kylie Jenner also had Kylie skin, a make-up line. Another Kylie sister, Kim Kardashian, is already operating in the sector with the brand Skims, which recently reported $ 145 million in sales in 2020.

Based on what the model communicated on Instagram and following the indications of the American press, Kylie swim (who already has a profile on Instagram with 902 thousand followers) should be oriented towards inclusion and body positivy. In fact, some oversized models and sizes of all sizes are presented. At the center of the profile, however, there are the shapes of Kylie Jenner, first a model and then an entrepreneur of her own brand. Among other things, the commercial strategy around the new brand seems to refer to vintage, with many Polaroid-style photos. (All rights reserved)