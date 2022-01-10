Kymco announces the Like 125 EV electric scooter: focuses on removable batteries and price

For some years the Taiwanese producer Kymco he declared his intentions also with regard to electric mobility, with an eye always focused on the European market. And it is precisely here that he wants to introduce the new electric scooter Like 125 EV, twin of the popular Like series, but obviously with zero emissions.

Although the abbreviation “125” may be deceptive, the new model is more similar to less powerful mopeds, with an electric motor of only 3.2 kW of power, 4.3 HP and 124 Nm of torque. But even with limited resources, thanks to the quick release of the electric motors, it can be used to extricate itself in the traffic of cities.

To power the whole we find two batteries of the series Ionex, the one that Kymco introduced a while ago to EICMA, thought to be exchanged on the fly through special stations, but which in the meantime can also be recharged at home, by extracting them from the compartment. The scooter offers two units as standard, each with 650 Wh of capacity. Not much, but Kymco kept a Jolly.

Even with both batteries removed, the scooter can still operate, thanks to a internal accumulator with an additional 550 Wh, which allows for a decent range in situations of need. In any case, Like 125 EV can also be equipped with 5 batteries, for a maximum autonomy of 200 km.

The product then sports some technological details that embellish it. The digital display includes the GPS navigation turn-by-turn, in addition to the usual indications of speed, residual charge and power used. In the glove compartment there is also one USB socket for charging portable devices. There is also a light reverse gear for maneuvers. At the time of writing there are only rumors about a possible price, which could start from the equivalent of 1,200 euros. If confirmed, the figure would be really attractive, for a product that is all in all complete and competitive in its segment.