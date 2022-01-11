Business

KYMCO launches the new electric scooter: it arrives in Europe for 1,200 euros

KYMCO is one of the leading companies in the field of two-wheeled vehicles, both in Asian and Western markets, especially when it comes to low-powered vehicles. The company has just launched a new and interesting product.

Is called Like 125 EV the new electric scooter launched by KYMCO. The vehicle is powered by a 3.2 kW, which offers 4.3 horsepower, which translates into 124 Nm (91 ft-lb) torque. The battery pack is integrated under the saddle, each of which has a power of approx 650 Wh (50 V for 13 Ah). The battery pack has a total weight of about 5 kg.

Batteries are also removable, to allow drivers more flexibility especially when running out of range or on short journeys. Under the saddle they are however provided about 27 liters of space, enough to accommodate a full helmet additional o three batteries backup.

With five batteries on board the autonomy declared by KYMCO amounts to about 200 km. A display with GPS, the battery indicator and the power indicator. In the glove compartment there is also a USB charger. The total weight of the scooter amounts to 110 kg, while there is also one reverse gear to facilitate parking and maneuvering in tight spaces.

The price of the new scooter from KYMCO is one of the aspects more interesting: second Ride Apart the launch in Europe will feature the price of 1,200 euros.

