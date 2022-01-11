Kymco Like 125 EV arrives in Europe at 1200 €?

The Taiwanese brand Kymco is undoubtedly among the most popular on the Italian scooter market, with theAgility 125 which has been at the top of the sales charts for years now; it was only a matter of time before Kymco brought a proposal to Europe scooter with electric power supply – is called Kymco Like 125 EV, and can go nearly 200 kilometers on a single charge.

The look is familiar and simple, while the technical specifications are the opposite, let’s find out together what the Kymco Like 125 EV will offer us very soon: it is a scooter pushed by a small 3200W electric motor, a power equal to just over 4 horses. Kymco has designed it to be able to travel long distances, which is why it can accommodate up to 5 batteries for a maximum autonomy of 199 kilometers. Thanks to Kymco’s proprietary technology, Ionex, the batteries take just an hour to recharge fully, and each battery can be charged up to 1000 times during its life cycle.

To the untrained eye, the Like 125 EV might seem identical to the counterpart driven by the thermal engine (declined in the 125 and 150cc displacements in Asia and Europe), but this new electric scooter model manages to stand out thanks to a few, but pleasant details: the frame of the front and rear lights, as well as the handle behind the saddle, are finished with a bright blue color which indicate the presence of an electric motor.

The total weight of the new Kymco Like 125 EV is 94 kilograms, and is therefore perfect for moving easily in the chaotic traffic of large cities – and given the power of just 4 horsepower, it is easy to imagine a maximum speed of 45 km / h, and all lovers of tech gadgets will be pleased to know that the Kymco Like 125 EV is capable of connect to a smartphone to provide useful information such as driving speed and battery charge status.

Kymco Like 125 EV should arrive shortly in Europe, while the price has not yet been officially released: we are talking about about 1200 € for the entry level version, but we’ll see.