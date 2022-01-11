KYMCO Like 125 EV, the electric scooter for just 1,200 euros

The Taiwanese company KYMCO wants to enter the thriving electric scooter market with a straight leg, trying to give more than a push to gigantic start-ups like NIU or historical brands like Piaggio. It does so with a new one 125 cc electric scooter equivalent from just 1,200 euros.

Is called KYMCO Like 125 EV and is specially designed to break into our European market. The KYMCO Like series is already famous in the old continent for being incredibly affordable, and the same will be with this zero-emission model. Let’s talk about a scooter that offers a 3.2 kW engine with 4.3 hp, not a lot but with 124 Nm of torque from the zero-emission rear-wheel drive.

The two stock batteries are located under the saddle and can be removed at any time; it’s about 50 V and 13 Ah accumulators, around 650 Wh each. Compact batteries of 5 kg each, therefore extremely portable. The scooter also has an ace up its sleeve: even if both batteries are on the ground, or are charging at home, there is entirely a third 550 Wh battery that can still guarantee a few emergency kilometers. Without batteries, the trunk is able to offer 27 liters of space, enough to accommodate a full-face helmet or up to three IONEX batteries.

In total the scooter can carry 5 batteries and offer up to 200 km of autonomy. The small Like 125 EV also has an integrated navigator with turn-by-turn instructions and a digital instrument panel with the main driving info. And one more USB port to recharge your phone, all in 110 kg of weight. The scooter is expected to cost around 1,200 euros in Europe, a very aggressive and interesting figure that could convince many users out there.

A product that will have to contend with the electric Piaggio 1 seen at EICMA 2021 and the new 2022 NIU products.