Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center opens in Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City

ABU DHABIUAE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A new fetal medicine and therapy center has been opened in Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in partnership with world-renowned fetal medicine expert Professor Kypros Nicolaides. Known as the “father of fetal medicine”, he is a professor at the Research Institute of Fetal Medicine at King’s College Hospital in London. The Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center was inaugurated during a special ceremony at Burjeel Medical City, the largest medical care center under the banner of VPS Healthcare, located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi. The center is part of the collaboration between Professor Kypros and the hospital’s Department of Fetal Medicine.

Fetal medicine is a branch of medicine that specializes in monitoring the health problems of the mother and fetus throughout pregnancy and immediately after. It is not uncommon for pregnant women from the region to travel to the West seeking in-utero surgical care for complex fetal problems. The department is designed to meet the growing need for fetal medicine and therapy in the region.

The doctor Shamsheer VayalilPresident and CEO of VPS Healthcare, commented on this important event: “The launch of the Kypros Nicolaides Fetal Medicine and Therapy Center in Burjeel Medical City is a momentous occasion as it is the first world-class integrated center in the region. This is a decisive step in offering comprehensive fetal care to patients with high-risk pregnancies in the UAE.”

Professor Kypros has revolutionized the field of fetal medicine through his extensive achievements in medical practice and research, including the introduction of intrauterine blood transfusions for fetal anemia. He has received the Grand Cross of Makarios III, the highest civil decoration awarded by Cyprus, and has been elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2020.

Professor Kypros said: “This unique collaboration aims to deliver high-quality fetal medicine and surgery care in the UAE and the MENA region. Our goal is to offer the many aspects of fetal medicine care that are not currently available in the country. We are conducting research studies on gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia and preterm birth, and we hope that Burjeel Hospitals patients will be able to participate in the future.Ultimately, I want to improve the outcome of pregnancies and save many more babies and mothers I am proud of this collaboration with the department, and I hope it will continue for a long time to come.”

The centre’s multidisciplinary team will work closely with experts in maternity, neonatal and pediatrics from the Research Institute of Fetal Medicine at King’s College Hospital in London.

The doctor Mandeep Singhformer director of the Kypros Nicolaides Center for Fetal Medicine at Southend University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in the UK, will lead the medical team at the new center as Burjeel Farha’s medical director and consultant in maternal-fetal medicine.

Medical professionals from the UAE and other countries gathered at BMC on the opening day to gain new insights into fetal medicine from Professor Kypros.

About Burjeel Medical City

Burjeel Medical City (BMC) is a 400-bed multispecialty hospital and quaternary care center located in Abu Dhabi (UAE). The BMC offers high-quality specialized treatment and urgent care in more than 39 adult and pediatric specialties, with the help of the most advanced medical technology and an international team of experts certified by the world’s leading medical boards. The BMC houses the largest long-term care and rehabilitation facility in the UAE, Burjeel Darak, and the state-of-the-art BMC Central Laboratory. https://www.burjeelmedicalcity.com/

