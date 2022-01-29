Kyrgios / Kokkinakis-Ebden / Purcell 7-5 6-3: the Australian duo win the men’s doubles final at the Asutralian Open

They conquered the Melbourne audience thanks to circus plays, split rackets and curtains with the chair judges, but not only. They deservedly won. Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakisrenamed by Australian fervor as the “5K” or even better the “Special K”, they managed to go all the way: they have stunned the best couples of the men’s doubles draw, above all thanks to that unsurpassed weapon that is the magnetic attraction with the crowd, the easy and random interaction with the unsuspecting extras of their funny reality, and the apotheosis raised by the their own blows on the hot concrete.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis managed to bend the institutional atmosphere of a Grand Slam field to that of a sunny playground, up to the final with compatriots Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell. 7-5 6-4 the score that allows the dynamic duo to celebrate the title on a day with a high concentration of Aussie – Ashleigh Barty had rejoiced in the women’s final shortly before.

“Winning is our second goal. The first is to have fun”, they had declared during their daring rise. Mission accomplished, therefore, with the further honor of having deservedly won, as boys who grew up together, and with the pride of having brought four Australian players back to a men’s doubles final at the Australian Open. In fact, the Happy Slam hadn’t seen a men’s doubles final with four home players since 1980: at the time Edmondson / Warwick won over McNamara / McNamee.

The match report

The first set opens immediately to sustained rhythms: Ebden and Purcell, also their hosts, respond with Olympic calm to the din of a – paradoxically – hostile audience. Without overdoing it, with extreme linearity, the two underdogs hold up the crazy thrusts of Kyrgios and Kokkinakis until the final close. From the ninth game, however, Thanasi Kokkinakis decides to start grinding with his powerful forehand. After the first siege to the advantages, Ebden and Purcell collapse in the eleventh game: Kokkinakis insists on punishing the more fragile side of the opposing side, the one occupied by Matthew Ebden, breaking the decisive break at the fourth break point of the game.

Matthew Ebden’s serve is also doomed to failure in the second set. The first of him almost never exceeds 150 km / h, and this allows Kokkinakis to prepare the lethal arrow, which sticks between the jerseys of the opposing duo in the seventh game. The break to zero thus pushes Kyrgios and Kokkinakis towards an unexpected title, at times hysterical, but at the same time imbued with genius and wonderful spontaneity.

