Kyriakides, 76.3% of vaccinated adults a European success story – Europe

BRUSSELS – “Now the Covid pandemic has moved to a new phase and we have vaccinated nearly 76.3% of adults and 65.1% of our total population. This is a European success story, but it is not enough if not let’s vaccinate the world “, because” the virus knows no borders “. He said it the EU Commissioner for Health, Stella Kyriakides, speaking at the plenary of the European Parliament.

“Accelerating global vaccination rates and helping to reach the 70% we aim for by the middle of next year is our top priority,” added Kyriakides. “Team Europe leads vaccine solidarity efforts, with our collective donation of over 3 billion euros to Covax’s global sharing mechanism. Through Covax, more than 525 million doses have reached 144 countries in all corners of the world. “But there is still a long way to go before Covax reaches its goal of delivering 1.4 billion doses to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021.”

“More than half of our production of our vaccines has been exported. And since the beginning, the EU has been the world’s leading exporter of Covid vaccines. It has never been a Europe first, it has always been Europe for the world”.

