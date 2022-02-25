Kyrie Irving ‘excited’ to play at home, reveals Steve Nash

NEW YORK – As the Brooklyn Nets continue to wait for New York City’s vaccination mandate to be lifted, coach Steve Nash sees a renewed sense of optimism in Kyrie Irving.

“I will say he’s been extremely focused,” Nash said after Wednesday’s practice. “Kyrie has been very good in practice. He has been very good in the filming sessions. He has been creating dialogue about aspects of our style of play,” he added.

Steve Nash with point guard Kyrie Irving. Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Nash’s comments come after New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that he was optimistic the vaccination mandate would eventually be lifted, just as restrictions began to change in other cities. from the United States.

“I can’t wait to do it,” Adams told reporters Wednesday when asked if New York City was going to start phasing out vaccination restrictions. “My hat is off to New Yorkers: through masks, vaccinations, social distancing, etc. I am very proud of how we responded as New Yorkers.”

Nash was pleased when told about Adams’ comments, but the Nets remain in a holding pattern as to when that opportunity might finally come for the 29-year-old point guard.

“It’s great, obviously,” Nash added. “It would be great for us to have Kyrie available for all of our games. Having said that, he’s not really under our control, so we’ll leave him to the mayor and wait patiently.”

Nash concluded by assuring that Irving will be ready to play in every game. The Nets have just 23 regular-season games left.