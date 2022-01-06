Kyrie Irving is back to play in the NBA

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday Kyrie Irving made his debut with the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA regular season, three months after its inception. Irving, one of the strongest point guards in the league and winner of the title in 2016, was sidelined in October because he did not intend to get vaccinated: according to the rules of the city of New York, without a vaccine and without an exemption for medical or religious reasons he would not have was able to play the 41 home games scheduled at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

On his Indianapolis debut against the Indiana Pacers, Irving was on the pitch for 32 minutes, scoring 22 points and 4 assists. In the 17 minutes he was on the pitch with the other two great Nets players, Kevin Durant and James Harden, the team recovered 16 points and won with a final result of 129-121.

Before the game, Irving said, “I’m grateful to be there tonight, to be able to have fun out there with the whole team doing what we love to do.” He then commented on the victory saying he can still be useful to the cause of the team, as seen on the pitch. In the past months without him, the Nets had not suffered any particular setbacks: despite the numerous absences, they are the second best team in the East and remain among the big favorites for the title.

Last October the Nets had motivated the exclusion by arguing that his condition would have been a distraction for the rest of the team, and not even be able to count on a player who can only be used part-time. After three months of exclusion, however, the management had decided to reinstate him to remedy the many absences due to infections. Upon his return in December, Irving was immediately placed in solitary confinement and then excluded again. It will now remain permanently in the team and will only be used in away games.

