L1 (J11), PSG – OM: the official compositions are known! — Foot11.com

This Sunday evening, kick-off from 8:45 p.m. (Prime Video), PSG receives OM in its lair of the Parc des Princes for the poster of this 11th day. Discover the compositions of these two teams one hour before the kick-off of this long-awaited Classic.

Christophe Galtier innovates, PSG in 4-3-3

Match under tension on the Porte d’Auteuil side. This Sunday evening, PSG welcomes Olympique de Marseille for the famous French Classic. Losing momentum for three games now, with three draws conceded, Christophe Galtier’s men will try to return to success. And for that, the red and blue coach did not hesitate to modify his preferential game system for the very first time. Exit the 3-4-3 therefore, and place the 4-3-3.

Lionel Messi and Neymar in the colors of PSG (Icon Sport)

A default choice, it is true, in view of all the absences to be deplored in defense on the Parisian side. Thus, Gianluigi Donnarumma will keep the cage. The defense, from left to right, will consist of Juan Bernat, Danilo, Marquinhos and Achraf Hakimi. The middle, with three heads therefore, will be made up of Marco Verratti, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz. Finally, as widely expected, the magic triplet Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi will be there. Inevitably, we expect a lot from these three men, mainly from the number 7 Ile-de-France. A real response is expected against the archrival.

The composition of PSG: Donnarumma – Bernat, Danilo, Marquinhos, Hakimi – Verratti, Ruiz, Vitinha – Neymar, Mbappé, Messi.

OM in outsider mode

On the Olympique de Marseille side, it’s a real challenge that presents itself. Facing PSG, the visitors will try to achieve the improbable feat of winning on hostile ground. A rather possible exploit, at least for a few days. Indeed, the renewed confidence due to the Champions League could well give wings to the men of Igor Tudor. Add to that an unexpected setback at home against promoted AC Ajaccio, and you understand that the Olympians need to score points tonight. And for that, the Croatian coach has decided to trust his strong men.

Pau Lopez will, of course, be the last bastion. In this classic 3-4-3 system, the rear guard will be made up of Eric Bahi, Leonardo Ballerdi and Chancel Mbemba. On the corridors, Jonathan Clauss, back for this shock at the top, and Nuno Tavares are aligned. The middle three there too with Rongier, Veretout and Guendouzi. Finally, Amine Harit and Alexis Sanchez will try to shake up the Paris defense.

The composition of OM against PSG: Lopez – Bahi, Ballerdi, Mbemba – Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Guendouzi, Tavares – Harit, Sanchez

A game between PSG and OM to follow live on Prime Video from 8:45 p.m.