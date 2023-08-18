Sports

LA 1 begins the weekend with Angelina Jolie in a Jason Bourne-style espionage thriller

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Angelina Jolie will face it all in a successful espionage thriller that will liven up the weekend.

This detective film has had a special charm since its inception. movies like stories Of James Bond one of two Impossible Goal They approach this elusive world in very different ways and the double game that certain characters whose loyalties are not what they appear to be is always up in the air.

In fact, the saga that exploits it best is probably jason bourneA story from which many other thrilling stories have been heard, such as the one that concerns us today.

Best Current Tablets by Price Range

Best Current Tablets by Price Range

If you are looking to buy a tablet for enjoying multimedia content or working away from a desktop computer or your laptop, then in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

check list

in 2010, Angelina Jolie starred SaltyA very successful spy thriller that put the protagonist in a position similar to Jason Bourne, where his own men were after him.

Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marion McCoury, Daniel Olbrychsky, August Diehl, Daniel Pearce, Hunt Block, Andre Braugher, and Olek Krupa Meet the main cast of Salt philip noyce On control from the director’s chair.

Start the weekend with a fast paced thriller on La 1

If you don’t have plans for Friday night and want to plan a movie, 1 broadcast at 22:05 Salty So that your television ruins the action packed action with Angelina Jolie in front. Let’s have a look at the synopsis of the movie.

,CIA agent Evelyn Salt’s loyalties are tested when a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy. So, she is forced to go on the run and uses all her knowledge and experience to avoid getting caught. His efforts to prove his innocence are futile. Meanwhile, the search for his true identity continues.,

if you’ve never seen Salty And tonight you won’t be able to do it, don’t worry: you have Movies In the Netflix catalog, with or without commercials, by subscription.

Perhaps Salty not the best Detective film of history, but this is an action thriller about the world of espionage and its most intriguing double games. And if you’re a fan of Angelina Jolie, it’s double win,

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

This is Shakira’s new initiative to stop pollution: “There is no empty cup” – Artist

2 weeks ago

Kimberly Loaiza’s charming postcards from a trip to Buenos Aires with her family

1 week ago

José Soto confessed that he hit Jefferson Farfán in the dressing rooms of Alianza Lima

January 23, 2023

fashion trends that will win in 2023

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button