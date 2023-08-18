LA 1 begins the weekend with Angelina Jolie in a Jason Bourne-style espionage thriller

Angelina Jolie will face it all in a successful espionage thriller that will liven up the weekend.

This detective film has had a special charm since its inception. movies like stories Of James Bond one of two Impossible Goal They approach this elusive world in very different ways and the double game that certain characters whose loyalties are not what they appear to be is always up in the air.

In fact, the saga that exploits it best is probably jason bourneA story from which many other thrilling stories have been heard, such as the one that concerns us today.

Best Current Tablets by Price Range If you are looking to buy a tablet for enjoying multimedia content or working away from a desktop computer or your laptop, then in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range. check list

in 2010, Angelina Jolie starred SaltyA very successful spy thriller that put the protagonist in a position similar to Jason Bourne, where his own men were after him.

Liev Schreiber, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Marion McCoury, Daniel Olbrychsky, August Diehl, Daniel Pearce, Hunt Block, Andre Braugher, and Olek Krupa Meet the main cast of Salt philip noyce On control from the director’s chair.

Start the weekend with a fast paced thriller on La 1

If you don’t have plans for Friday night and want to plan a movie, 1 broadcast at 22:05 Salty So that your television ruins the action packed action with Angelina Jolie in front. Let’s have a look at the synopsis of the movie.

,CIA agent Evelyn Salt’s loyalties are tested when a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy. So, she is forced to go on the run and uses all her knowledge and experience to avoid getting caught. His efforts to prove his innocence are futile. Meanwhile, the search for his true identity continues.,

if you’ve never seen Salty And tonight you won’t be able to do it, don’t worry: you have Movies In the Netflix catalog, with or without commercials, by subscription.

Perhaps Salty not the best Detective film of history, but this is an action thriller about the world of espionage and its most intriguing double games. And if you’re a fan of Angelina Jolie, it’s double win,