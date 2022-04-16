LA Affairs: I wanted a girlfriend. Would it do any good to use a dating app during a pandemic?

The news about the Omicron variant was constant and tended to be ugly: its arrival from South Africa, the travel restrictions, the inevitable spread around the world. Oh no, I thought, here we go again. He had flashbacks to early 2020, when the world came to a standstill due to COVID-19, which spread rapidly and devastated global economies, affecting people’s health and leading to countless deaths.

It was déjà vu. To make matters worse, the COVID numbers were steadily rising, and as a single man, I avoided dating apps and vowed to get through the pandemic alone. Sometimes I would falter and go back to the apps to see if I could connect with someone. I had some socially distanced dates. There was the woman who didn’t want to meet in person, but was fine with FaceTime. After five virtual meetings, I asked if we could meet in person. She (she was too scared to do it). There was also the woman who refused to sit us down together in a restaurant parklet, preferring instead that we take our food to a park and eat standing up, at least 6 feet apart, pulling down our masks for every bite.

When Omicron headlines hit the news in December, I had to decide. Do I repeat my hesitation to try to find someone on dating apps? Or do I continue? Since the Delta wave of COVID-19, I had met some nice people and had quite a few dates. Some of these relationships lasted two or three months, but nothing seemed to work in the long run. I was determined to do it. I was going to be brave, take risks and try to find the elusive love of my life.

The profiles of several women looked promising. There was Beth, the tech worker, who was interested in skydiving. There was also Stacee, the comedian, who seemed funny, but she also seemed like she could be difficult to handle, always drawing attention. One day, after scrolling through a dating app for what seemed like forever, I saw Ann’s profile. She was a school teacher, like me. She is about my age, only 11 months older. And she lived a little far away, in Ventura County. It would be an hour and 40 minute trip if the traffic was light, but that could be beat. She swipes right.

On the dating app Bumble, guys must swipe right on a profile and wait with bated breath, hoping a woman will take that critical first step in a connection. A few hours after swiping right, a notification appeared on my phone. It was Ann. Okay, I thought, now we’re talking. She seemed nice. I went back to see her profile. She was pretty and her answers to some preset questions were fun and entertaining.

I texted him back.

At first it seemed that the distance might be too great for her. I told her I didn’t care about the distance and that I would drive to see her. “Who knows,” I wrote, “maybe we’ll find it’s worth the trip.” She suggested that we meet halfway instead of driving all the way only to find out that we had no chemistry. I accepted. She said that Christmas was coming up and her children were visiting from out of state (her daughter) and out of the country (her son). I told him, “Okay. Maybe after Christmas.”

On December 26, we met in a pub. He texted me a few minutes before he arrived saying he was there, which made me suspicious. Why didn’t I leave earlier? I always arrive before my date.

Ann was stunning, and her smile was radiant on her face. I thought: she looks even more beautiful in person.

She wanted an IPA and I wanted a dark beer. When the waiter asked if we wanted 12 or 16 ounces, I thought she would choose the smaller amount. Unlike. To my surprise, she chose 16 oz. Judging by her choice, I thought she might be the one for me.

Went for a walk. I love history and enjoy sharing my passion. Sometimes I can get a little nerdy pointing this or that historical place. To my surprise, she seemed to really enjoy herself. After walking around for a while, we ended up on a university campus admiring the architecture, gardens, and statues. In front of an ivy-covered college office building, and standing close to each other, we lean in for our first kiss.

There seemed to be a connection. We talked that night and the next day. I got an early text from Ann the next day asking if she wanted to hang out. I told her that she couldn’t go out that day because she had a hard to get hair appointment and she really needed a cut. “Would you like to visit me here?” asked.

To my surprise, he said yes. We spent that day walking around my picturesque town.

New Year’s Eve was approaching. Should he ask her out of it? I decided yes. She told me that she would be busy that night and that she planned to receive the new year with her sister. I suggested we meet on New Year’s Day. The next day she called me her. Change of plans. She wasn’t going to go to her sister’s house. Therefore, Ann invited me to her house. We could have dinner and ring in the new year together. I told him, “Yes. Can I bring my dog? She responded with an enthusiastic “Yes.”

I arrived at his house on New Year’s Eve around 7 pm Within the first hour there was one disaster after another. First, my dog ​​decided to poop on your living room rug. Without realizing what was going on, I brought her little kennel and put it right on top of my dog’s feces, squashing the poop onto the carpet. Ann didn’t seem bothered by this mishap; she seemed nicer than ever. She threw an apron at me and said, “Let’s cook.” Disaster #2: I accidentally knocked over one of her expensive wine glasses, shattering it. Mortified, I tried to hide my embarrassment. 2021 couldn’t end fast enough.

It seemed that we had brought tragedies to the weekend. After those setbacks, everything went perfectly. We greeted the new year by talking, eating amazing food and drinking champagne, discovering the many things we had in common. We were lifelong educators who loved to write, read, and hike. He asked me if I wanted to go hiking with her on New Year’s Day. I told him yes.

New Year’s Day went off without a hitch: the long breakfast, the long walk followed by dinner and seeing “Being the Ricardos”. The next morning it was all over, I thought, as I drove the hour and 40 minutes back home. I didn’t want to leave her. I wanted to stay and continue the magic that our weekend together had brought. I was drawn to her and felt that the relationship had to continue.

For the next few days, we talked on the phone, making plans to meet again. We decided that the next thing he would do would be to come to my house. The day he was going to come he sent me a text message. He had tested positive for COVID. Just the night before he had experienced a few colds and a couple of sneezes. I took a day off work and went to get a PCR test. The results would not be available for another two or three days.

The next day was another day off. I went to a rapid testing site. The result was negative. The results of the PCR test arrived. Positive. I made a quick call to Ann and said, “Let’s get together since we both have it.” Her doctor had said that if we tested positive, we could quarantine together; it was a perfectly valid agreement. Ann said that she would go as soon as she could pack and collect her things.

We were two almost strangers who shared a house. It had been barely a month since we had established the first contact and about two weeks since our first date. “Oh yes,” my friends said, “that’s a good idea. There was no way that would work.”

Ann and I discovered a lot about each other in the week we spent quarantine together. We had many things in common. We are very positive people. We listen well and are calm, refusing to make small issues a big deal. Thanks to our daily meditations, the practice of yoga and the love of food, we felt that we had known each other forever, two souls separated at some point but finally reunited. We enjoy our role as caretakers for each other.

It turned out that he would not have wanted to go through COVID any other way. The connection we built was visceral and powerful, and the test that COVID put on our relationship was easily defeated by the joy we experienced discovering each other. We talked about who gave whom the disease, but in the end we realized that it didn’t matter. COVID brought us together and, more than three months after our first date, we are still together and making plans for our next dates, adventures, and trips.

The author, who has lived his entire life in California, is a high school English teacher and adjunct professor. He’s on Twitter @parkmess.

