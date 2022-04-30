La Barbie and Epa Colombia find everything in Social Networks; “I don’t have friends anymore”

Daneidy Barrera, popularly known as Epa Colombia is immersed in a new controversy after the statements of the influencer Yoli Álvarez better known as Colombian Barbiein which he reveals personal information about the keratin businesswoman.

It is known that days ago, both former friends cut off their relationship in large part because of the new couple of Epa ColombiaKarol Samantha, who has not been well received by the businesswoman’s close circle.

Colombian Barbie ensures that Epa Colombia He had taken unpleasant attitudes since the beginning of his relationship with his new partner, in addition, he indicated that he was only with her out of interest and that he was even forcing her to move away from her business.

“Now she supports the son and the mother of the other [Karol], no longer wants to work. Why? Because they keep her walking. Before they had to go by appointment to the hairdressers, now they can go directly, before the shampoos cost 30,000, now they cost 3,000 pesos and where I open this mouth, I sink it, “said Álvarez.

The messages between La Barbie and Epa Colombia

Álvarez made a series of stories on his Instagram account in which he allowed followers to ask questions. The main ones focused on what happened with Epa Colombia and if it had biopolymers in the body.

Regarding the first, Álvarez said that “I told her not to dare to trample on me or talk about me as she did like other people to sink them, because she knows that I can sink her more, not she me ” .

On the question of polymers, Colombian Barbie responded with an audio of it Epa Colombia in which he confessed the truth:

“Although I wanted to tell you that I also have biopolymers. So she has to remove them, remove them and then insert the implants and how much would she charge. And what if half and half. Half money and half advertising”.

As soon as this information was released Epa Colombia He uploaded a story where, although Álvarez is not mentioned, he does make it clear that his friendship ended.

“I’m just a friend, I don’t have friends anymore. That everyone is taking their clothes out in the sun, love. If those are friends, why enemies, my dad. Love is that you get ahead, and that you have and what you did and that we are going to bring it down, that we are going to destroy it”.

Likewise, the keratin businesswoman hinted at statements that have harmed her physically, due to all the “bad energy they throw at me.”

