La Befana comes at night 2, a superheroine helped by the witch Monica Bellucci

Lto hag returns to show up at the cinema (from today 30 December) after the success of Fantasy made in Italy The Befana comes at night with Paola Cortellesi. This time the actress of A cat on the ring road is not in the cast of the prequel directed by Paola Randi (Black Moon), and its absence is felt.

On the other hand, there is Monica Bellucci, in the shoes of a witch good who will be able to open the heart of the thief and orphan Paola (interpreted by TikToker Zoe Massenti), unaware of being the Befana we all know. In this second adventure, as you may have guessed, the origins of the legend.

The plot of The Befana comes at night 2 – The origins

We are in the 18th century near Rome, a little girl is abandoned by her witch mother on the banks of a river. His fate is already sealed, so says the prophecy. As a teenager Paola is a genuine thief together with his friend Chicco, it’s a pity that one day he stumbles upon the path of the very bad one Baron De Michelis (Fabio De Luigi), a incurable witch hunter who aims to become a Minister.

Captured by man hunchbacked and cynical Paola is about to be burned alive, luckily he intervenes to save her Dolores (Monica Bellucci), one good witch who looks after a group of orphaned children in their home in the woods.

The task of Dolores is to bring Paola on the right path, to urge her to think about the happiness of others and not selfishly to his own. The silver-haired witch realizes that behind that little girl lies the legendary Befana, the woman who will give the smile to all the children of the world bringing them, in one stocking, sweets and candies of all kinds, As? On a flying Broom that Paola will learn to handle also thanks to Dolores.

The child will also have to stop the plan of the rise to power of De Michelis, meanwhile transformed, thanks to a spell stolen from Dolores, into a man of superhuman strength.

La Befana, a superheroine and TikToker

The TickToker plays the young Befana Zoe Massenti, for the first time as an actress (her profile Tik Tok counts three million followers and that Instagram one million). A few years ago the showgirl of tv to move a little audience in theaters, now there are new actresses on social.

Zoe plays the role of a dirty orphan with matted hair and who speaks Roman dialect. His dream is to become rich being a thief. When on his path he meets Dolores Things change. Thus began his training course e to open your heart to others.

Everything between flights unlikely on Dolores’ flying broom, dances to the notes of hits, fireworks from which candies fall and spells that transform babies in pigs. As the director Paola Randi says: «Our Befana is one Italian superheroine“. Forget the old woman from the previous movie.

Monica Bellucci and her second time as a witch

It had already happened to Monica Bellucci to play the witch. Do you remember it in the Fantasy with Matt Damon and Heath Ledger The Brothers Grimm and the Enchanting witch by Terry Gilliam?

«But I had never interpreted a witch like this – says the actress – because she is also a bit like one fairy and a mother who helps Paola and the orphaned children. IS very human, as indeed are all the characters in this film ».

“The passing of time gives you access to roles that you couldn’t do before – he adds Monica Bellucci – and it’s the directors themselves who have to let you. So there are some good aspects about the passing of time and showing a few more wrinkles depending on the character is a form of freedom“.

