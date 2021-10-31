La Bestia, president Biden’s car, and the Maseratis for the leaders of the G20 of Rome- Corriere.it

The Maserati MC20, the 40 Italians for the world’s powerful and Biden’s “La Bestia”: all the cars of the G20

It seems to guard the mighty of the world there supercar parked right at the entrance to the Fuksas Cloud which hosted the working meetings of the G20 in Rome for two days. Impossible not to notice it in any of the many TV services dedicated to the great summit. But perhaps not everyone recognized it: it is a Maserati MC20.

The new super sports car of the Modena car manufacturer is the first to mount the new Nettuno engine, a V6 with 630 horsepower and 730 Nm of torque that allows acceleration from 0-100 km / h in less than 2.9 ” and a maximum speed exceeding 325 kilometers per hour. An engine that marks Maserati’s return to the production of its own engines after more than 20 years. MC20 is also extremely light: it weighs less than 1,500 kg and thanks to the 630 HP delivered it is classified as best in class for the weight / power ratio which is 2.33 kg / HP.

Maserati and the leaders Maserati, partner of the G20 Rome Summit, provided a fleet of 40 cars for the transfers of the Heads of State and Government during the important diplomatic appointment. The flagship Quattroporte, the Ghibli sports sedan and the Levante SUV, were used by G20 participants during their travels to Rome. Davide Grasso, CEO of Maserati, declared: «The Maserati Family is honored to be an event partner of such international importance in the name of innovation, passion and unique style. Maserati has in itself the intrinsic characteristics of the “Made in Italy”, of which we want to be the spokesperson. We are a global brand open to the world and looking to the future guided by the continuous desire to renew itself ».

“The Beast,” President Joe Biden’s car US President Joe Biden, on the other hand, traveled to Rome in his presidential car, known as “The Beast”, with its imposing dimensions and incredible safety features. It is a Cadillac One, practically a mobile bunker that follows the president in all the countries where he is on an official visit. It costs one and a half million dollars, weighs four and a half tons, is completely airtight and equipped with 13 centimeters thick glass, able to withstand even assault rifles. The current model entered service on September 24, 2018, on the occasion of a visit by then US President Donald Trump to New York. We tell you about it in the video above. Loading... Advertisements

